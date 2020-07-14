Leo Gibson experienced many frustrations in his first year as head coach of the Kansas City Comets.

The team failed to make the playoffs and the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the season early.

The most prolific scorer in the history of the Major Arena Soccer League team enjoyed his new dual role as a player/coach, but he wanted to put the best players on the field, and a visa issue with forward Ramone Palmer kept him on the sidelines.

"It’s frustrating when you have an outstanding player like Ramone, and cannot put him on the roster, because he would definitely help our team," Gibson said last season.

The MASL and Comets reported Monday that Palmer’s visa issues have been dealt with and he has been cleared to play for the 2020-21 season.

The Kingston, Jamaica, native and Park University product has played five seasons in the MASL, including four with the Comets. Palmer last played during the 2018-19 campaign, scoring 14 goals and adding seven assists.

"I am glad the wait is over," Gibson said. "Ramone is only going to make us better."

Palmer shared his coach’s enthusiasm.

"I am excited to finally be cleared and back with the Comets," Palmer said. "I can’t wait for the season to get here so that I can get back to training with my teammates and working towards a championship."