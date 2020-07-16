Free agent Ignacio "Nacho" Flores had many offseason offers as he entered this year of free agency.

But deep down inside, the fan favorite knew that Kansas City was the only place he wanted to play.

The Kansas City Comets announced Thursday that they had signed the midfielder to a two-year contract. Flores is now under contract with the Major Arena Soccer League team through the 2021-22 season.

"I am so happy, so very happy to be coming back to Kansas City," Flores said from his home in North Kansas City. "This is the only place I wanted to play, and after last season we all feel like we have some unfinished business to take care of."

The Comets failed to make the playoffs, then had the rug collectively pulled out from under them as the end of the season was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a premature end to Leo Gibson’s first season as the player/coach.

"There were a lot of lows, and some very good highs (last season)," Flores, the former Park University standout, said. "It was Leo’s first season as a coach and he was magnificent – as a player and a coach. He is another reason I wanted to come back to the Comets because I want to grow and learn from a great player like Leo, who is one day going to be a great coach."

Flores has played five MASL seasons, all with the Comets. His best season with the team was 2017-18 when he scored 16 goals and added 19 assists for 35 points.

Last year he had seven goals and nine assists for 16 points in 21 games. He also was among team leaders with 13 blocked shots. He has scored 82 points (39 goals, 43 assists) in 87 career games.

"Having Nacho locked up for the next two seasons is big for us," Gibson said. "His signing really helps solidify us in the midfield for at least the next two years."

During the offseason, Flores is working on conditioning and using his health and fitness degree in his summer youth camps.

"This town has meant so much to me, given me so much, I want to give back any way I can," Flores said. "And I am dieting and working hard this offseason. Last year, I was coming off hip surgery and did not have the season I expected.

"And I want to come back better than ever this season. I have a love for our fans and our team and I want to do everything I can to make this a special season."