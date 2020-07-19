As bad as 2020 has been, Chiefs fans at least find solace in the fact that the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions and their all-world young quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be with the team for the next 12 years.

In the last four years the Chiefs organization has become one of the greatest franchises in all of sports. Andy Reid has brought experience and leadership that had been lacking for many years. All you hear about on sports channels is how the Chiefs have the best football player in the NFL with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Reid has finally gained recognition as one of the best coaches in the NFL. The chemistry between these two is obvious and they deserve the accolades and respect from the sports community.

However, flying under the radar is general manager Brett Veach. Ever since Veach joined the front office staff as assistant under John Dorsey, the organization started rolling. The story has it that it was Veach who talked Dorsey and Reid into trading two first-round draft picks to move up to the 10th spot in the 2017 draft to get Mahomes. It may go down as one of the best moves ever made in sports history.

When John Dorsey messed up the re-signing of receiver Jeremy Maclin, it created huge problems with the salary cap. The organization turned to Veach, their young secret weapon, and he has led them to success.

Veach is in his early 40s and seems to understand all of the inner workings of the NFL. He is a Reid disciple and Reid has all the confidence in the world in him. Veach has proven his ability to find talent and fill the needs of the team with that talent. When the team drafted Mercole Hardman many wondered why he drafted another receiver when it was the defense that needed big-time help. Hardman became All-Pro last year as a return specialist and made the Chiefs receiving group the best in football by light years.

In regard to the defense, he made a huge free-agent signing safety Tyrann Mathieu and traded with Seattle and signed defensive end Frank Clark. He also hired defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo who took the 24th ranked 2018 defense to No. 7 last year and a Super Bowl victory.

Veach had an obvious understanding and pulse of the team throughout the season. He has provided the best overall talented depth in the NFL for the past two seasons. They have had a lot of injuries at running back and on the offensive line, and Veach and his staff have been able to sign talented players who fit into the philosophy of the organization.

In the draft this year, Veach and his staff were fearless in building team structure. The first-round draft choice, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire out of LSU, should make the Chiefs offense unstoppable. He and Mahomes can put on a show in third-down situations.

Sammy Watkins recently stated it best when he told sports broadcasters that he wants to stay in Kansas City because the entire organization believes they can win multiple Super Bowls in the next few years. He stated that he could go to another team and be a 1,000-yard receiver, but he has made enough money to take care of his family for the rest of his life, and he would rather play with the Chiefs receiving corps and Mahomes and have a shot to win the Super Bowl for several more years. That is a smart man.

It is obvious that Brett Veach is on the brink of building a dynasty for the next several years. If the Chiefs can keep Veach around as general manager, the sky's the limit for him, his quarterback and his head coach. Veach is progressive and aggressive, a great combination. He has a gift for spotting talent. He is humble and smart enough to stay in the background which allows the players and coaching staff to receive all the glory.

Great teams do not just happen – they need a leader with vision, guts and intelligence. Brett Veach is a silent superstar for the Kansas City Chiefs.

• The quote of the week comes from the 32nd president of the United States, Franklin D. Roosevelt: "People acting together as a group can accomplish things which no individual acting alone could ever hope to bring about."

