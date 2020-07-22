Dylan Fitze only got to play two games for the Kansas City Mavericks last spring. Now he may get a chance to add a lot more to that total.

Fitze signed a standard player contract Wednesday to return to the team that acquired him in a trade last March.

Fitze, a 6-foot-2, 203-pound winger from Peterborough, Ontario, joined the Mavericks in a trade from the Orlando Solar Bears on March 4 in exchange for forward Tad Kozun. The Mavericks also acquired future considerations in the deal.

Fitze played just two games with the Mavericks, scoring one goal, before the season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tad O’Had, the Mavericks’ new head coach and director of hockey operations, likes the style of Fitze’s game.

"I was fortunate enough to be able to see Dylan play a lot in my time while coaching with the Florida Everblades," said Tad O’Had, the Mavericks’ new head coach and director of hockey operations. "Dylan is a player that has great speed, strong skill set and is a highly effective agitator that can get the opposition off their game. I always respected his ability to frustrate his opponents and get in their face at any point of the game. We believe that Dylan will fit in nicely with the Mavs and can contribute a great deal on and off the ice."

Fitze, who played collegiately at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, started his pro career with Orlando in the 2018-19 season, scoring 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists) and totaling 63 penalty minutes in 51 games. He tallied eight points on four goals and four assists in 37 games with the Solar Bears before being traded to the Mavericks last season.