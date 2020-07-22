Kansas City Royals outfielder Hunter Dozier has tested positive for COVID-19 and been placed on the injured list before the club played its final exhibition game against the Cardinals in St. Louis.

The 28-year-old is coming off a breakthrough season in which he hit 26 homers with 84 RBIs and tied for the American League lead in triples with 10. He is expected to play a big role for the Royals during their abbreviated 60-game season, which begins against the Indians on Friday night in Cleveland.

Dozier said in a statement that he had been feeling "a couple of symptoms that go with the virus" and is now following the medical team’s direction by quarantining. He will need to test negative twice before returning to the club.

"I’m disappointed to say the least," Dozier said in the statement. "I have been hit with a couple of symptoms that go with the virus, so I need to follow our medical team’s direction, get well and then work on getting back on the field.

"It’s disheartening because I felt things were going well on the field and I have a good feeling about the ball club we have. To have to watch for whatever period of time that I’m out is going to be painful."

The Royals still have catcher Cam Gallagher, first baseman Ryan O’Hearn, catching prospect Nick Dini and relief pitcher Daniel Tillo on the injured list with COVID-19. All-Star catcher Salvador Pérez, starters Brad Keller and Jakob Junis, and third baseman Matt Reynolds tested positive but have been cleared to return, though Junis was put on the injured list Monday because he was not ready for competition yet.