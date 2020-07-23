First-year Kansas City Mavericks coach and director of hockey operations Tad O’Had said his job just got a bit easier.

That’s because the Mavericks have reached an affiliation extension with the National Hockey League’s Calgary Flames and their American Hockey League affiliate Stockton Heat for the 2020-21 season.

This will be the fourth season of the affiliation, making the Flames the longest tenured NHL affiliate in Mavericks’ history.

"Whenever you recruit a player to come to your team, they want to know about an affiliation, so it’s a big deal – a huge deal," O’Had said. "Every guy in the ECHL wants to make it to the AHL and to the NHL, and for that to happen, you need an affiliation, and we have one of the best affiliations in the league."

The Flames are also excited about the new extension.

"The Calgary Flames and the Stockton Heat are pleased to continue our affiliation agreement with the ECHL’s Kansas City Mavericks," Calgary Flames assistant general manager Brad Pascall said in a statement. "Kansas City is a first class franchise with quality ownership and management that shares the same winning culture and player development objectives as our organization."

Over the first three seasons of the partnership 17 players have spent time with both Stockton and Kansas City, including seven players who split time between the two clubs during the 2019-20 season – Terrance Amorosa, Mitch Hults, Zach Osburn, Mason Morelli, Tyler Parsons, Nick Schneider and Corey Schueneman.

"We are looking forward to working with the Calgary Flames and their AHL affiliate, the Stockton Heat," Mavericks president and general manager Brent Thiessen said. "We have had great dialogue and discussions about players and development and look forward to continuing our relationship for another season.

"And this affiliation gives our players a path to the AHL and NHL, and that’s important to them, and to us. I think it’s huge to have the type of affiliation we have with Stockton and Calgary and we are thrilled to continue it another season."

The Mavericks are scheduled to open the home portion of their 2020-21 scheduled at 7:05 p.m. Oct. 17 against the Tulsa Oilers at Cable Dahmer Arena.