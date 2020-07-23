The Kansas City Royals are ready for the season opener Friday in Cleveland.

They put the finishing touches on their 30-man roster Thursday, placing right-hander Chance Adams and left-hander Randy Rosario on the injured list and right-hander Jesse Hahn on the bereavement list as they pared their roster.

Backup catcher Meibrys Viloria was reinstated from the injured list and recalled, along with right-hander Ronald Bolanos and outfielder Franchy Cordero, both of whom were acquired in a recent trade with San Diego. Left-handers Foster Griffin and Gabe Speier and right-hander Kyle Zimmer also were recalled.

Veteran reliever Greg Holland, who helped pitch the Royals to a pair of World Series appearances, made the club along with outfielder Erick Mejia, right-hander Tyler Zuber and catcher Oscar Hernandez.

Adams and Rosario join an injured list that includes right-handers Jakob Junis and Brad Keller, infielder Ryan O'Hearn, outfielder Hunter Dozier, catcher Cam Gallagher and infielder Kelvin Gutierrez. Junis, Keller and O'Hearn tested positive for COVID-19 but have been cleared to return, while Dozier and Gallagher are still out after positive tests.

Rosters will be reduced to 28 players at 11 a.m. on Aug. 6 and then to 26 players at 11 a.m. Aug. 20.