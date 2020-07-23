





Shortly after sunrise and with a light fog lifting Wednesday morning, a group of about 45 Moberly High School male students took to the artificial surface at Dr. Larry K. Noel Spartan Stadium – four groups of 10 to 12 athletes with at least one coach, spaced out across the facility with each group participating in different workout routines.

Another set was weight lifting indoors at the school. At designated times, the groups, consisting mostly of football players, would exchange locations as they rotate performing certain tasks to get their bodies into better shape.

"The summer conditioning and workouts has been kind of a slow-cooking process. We're (coaches) are trying to get the kids back into what had been a normal everyday routine of keeping themselves in good shape and conditioning after being away from the school and such activities for 12 weeks because to the pandemic shutdown of school and all. Everything has been pretty slow and basic to this point," said Moberly varsity head football coach Cody McDowell, who also serves as the high school's strength and conditioning instructor.

"Although this has been a slow process, I feel we still have time to get to where we should be by the first day when fall team practices begin (Aug. 10)," McDowell added. "But the kids will need to hold themselves accountable, work a little bit harder, and be smart about how they go about doing things."

For some athletes like Moberly High School incoming senior Andrew Huff, the annual organized physical activity and exertion upon their body has been a welcome sight. This is so, considering students endured about a four month quarantine from mid-March to early June when the COVID-19 pandemic forced all schools across Missouri to close. The coronavirus also cancelled the entire spring sports season as well as all extra-curricular activities for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year.

"I did not get to work out during the quarantine period. I don't have weights to use, but I would have worked out at the Y (Randolph Area YMCA) if it was one of those businesses that had to close during that time. I'm glad to be back here working out with my teammates and coaches. I really needed this," Huff said.

On June 15, Moberly opened its doors for organized summer workouts for its students with coaches volunteering their time Monday through Thursday from 6:30 – 8 a.m., and the session ends July 30. McDowell said roughly 60 students, mostly football players, have been faithful in participating each day.

"With these kids going 12 weeks without any structure, guidance or access to weight lifting and stuff is a very long time being away and perhaps for some not being accountable. It poses a greater challenge for them to be in good enough shape and ready to get into it like they would have been a year ago at this point of the summer," McDowell said. "Many of them are behind. But we did have kids who followed some alternative methods provided through our school program's Google classroom for weight training and stuff. Outside of that, all these kids are starting from scratch. This typically happens every year but it's only for about being off a little over a week after school lets out for the summer and then the kids return to participate in summer workout activities pretty much right away."

But the annual ritual had a new look. Those opportunities were greeted by pre-screening questions and temperature checks, both of which had to meet certain criteria before one could walk through the doorway and participate. In addition, everyone must follow social distancing practices and also make sanitation both a common and frequent routine during their session.

"Our offseason workouts this summer is totally different than the past. With the new health guidelines, it makes us to spread out at a certain distance as we do our own weight lifting as an individual, and this puts us into small groups to do things. We don't have contact with anyone else either," said Huff. "These health guideline changes hasn't altered my mindset as I workout and I don't see it affecting anyone else. We all go at it, working as hard as we can every day because several of us like myself are behind in our weight training compared to where we were last summer."

Huff will be a senior this 2020-21 school year. The all-conference lineman on both sides of the football will be the Spartans second top tackler returning having 46 total tackles last fall. Offensively, the 5'10, 260-pound Huff was part of a line that helped Moberly average 207 rushing yards per game (5.9 yds per carry) and another 88 yards from its passing scheme.

"I see this COVID thing being real and it's not something to take lightly. I just try to follow directions and go with the flow of things as I work out. I'm hoping my teammates take this seriously too," Huff said. "I'm glad right now that MSHSAA is giving us the chance to play football this fall. This is my senior year and I certainly do not want to see the season get cancelled. I already missed my freshman year of playing football due to a knee injury and that was pretty disappointing."