Blue Springs South High School graduate Dylan Fox is in consideration for one of the NAIA’s top honors.

Fox, a senior defender for the Graceland University men’s soccer team, is the Heart of America Athletic Conference's nominee for the annual Dr. LeRoy Walker Champions of Character Award.

The award recognizes one student-athlete who excels academically and athletically, and who embraces the core values of "Champions of Character." The national winner for the Walker Award is scheduled to be announced publicly during the NAIA National Awards Day in September.

Fox saw action in 15 games last season and was honored with Graceland’s Freeman Award for student-athlete achievement last October. The Lee’s Summit resident, who has been named to the President’s List five times for academic achievement, is triple majoring in computer science and information technology, mathematics and data science. He has also served as a house president, an Academic Student Council representative and a member of Graceland's Association of Student-Athletes.