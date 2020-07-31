A former defensive tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks again faces criminal charges, this time after being accused of stealing purses from a Belton property.

Saousoalii Siavii Jr., 41, is charged in Cass County with second-degree burglary and a misdemeanor count of stealing.

A warrant was issued for Siavii's arrest in June after police say he took two totes, with several purses inside, valued at more than $150 from a shed on someone's property in Belton.

Last August, Siavii was arrested and later charged with illegally possessing firearms after Independence police say he was spotted exiting a vehicle reported stolen and fighting with officers, who used a stun gun on him twice during the arrest.

No attorney was listed for Siavii in online court records on Friday.

Siavii, known as Junior Siavii during his playing days, played 26 games with the Chiefs in 2004 and 2005. He came back into the NFL with Dallas in 2009 and played his final year in 2010 with Seattle.