Columbia College athletic director James Arnold believes the school is in a great spot to accommodate Cougar student-athletes returning to campus later this month.

As is the new normal, situations surrounding the coronavirus pandemic have changed plenty of safety guidelines.

Columbia College is no exception.

But on Friday, the American Midwest Conference’s Council of Presidents voted to move forward with fall sports as scheduled, despite the NAIA postponing its fall championships to the spring.

The Cougars have seven fall sports starting practice in August, and all of them will have the chance to go through nonconference and AMC play as well as their conference tournament.

The AMC will determine this fall which programs qualify for national tournaments. Split seasons remain a possibility from the NAIA, which would allow for a fall regular season and a delayed appearance in a national tournament.

Last year, five Columbia fall sports teams (volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country) qualified for national competitions.

The AMC’s neighboring conferences, the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference and the Heart of America Conference, are also holding fall regular seasons, making travel easier for nonconference matchups.

Final schedules for all Cougar fall sports are expected to be finalized and made public this week, Arnold said.

Columbia College will not allow fans at any home events this fall despite no NAIA or AMC mandate to limit crowd size.

The Cougars plan to expand their live broadcast and on-demand video services.

"We feel like we're in a really good spot," Arnold said. "And we're just really hopeful that the measures we have that take place will help us keep people safe."

The NAIA allows practices to start Aug. 15, but the Cougars won’t begin until nearly two weeks later on Aug. 28. Student-athletes also aren’t moving into dorms any earlier than the general student body.

NAIA competition begins Sept. 5 nationwide, but Columbia won’t begin until around Sept. 9.

"We want our students to get a chance to get back to Columbia and focus on living in this COVID world, living in a residential environment, a classroom environment that's different," Arnold said. "And then, fold athletics into it safely."

One inevitable part of the Cougars’ repopulation plan is living near the University of Missouri, which is expected to bring about 25,000 students back to campus the weekend before.

Adding those numbers to the local population may raise the spread of COVID-19.

"It would be naive to say that we're not influenced by what any of the local schools are doing," Arnold said. "We share a great city with Stephens College and of course, the monster of Mizzou here in Columbia. Why, if we can save a week that’s not completely necessary to have people back, why not get us in that (next) week? Our ultimate goal is to be as safe as possible, to keep as many people out of quarantine and able to be in class and to be able to play their sport as safe as possible.

"And we think waiting the extra week will certainly help us do that."

Another precaution in staying safe amid a pandemic is changing usual practice routines. Instead of crowding into the Southwell Complex weight room, lifting weights on the turf of the soccer field is a possibility.

Instead of lining up next to each other on treadmills and ellipticals, running around campus at a safe distance is an option.

There’s also body weight and resistance work the teams can do.

Perhaps the toughest fall sport to pull off social distancing during practices may be volleyball because of its indoor and close-knit nature. Arnold said Columbia volleyball will practice in smaller groups and utilize three full-size courts available to the team.

Overall, Arnold added he’s been impressed with Columbia coaches for their COVID-friendly training plans.

Arnold believes they’re prepared to adapt to whatever comes.

"Nobody can predict the future. We can only do the best we can based on the guidelines we have, which are ever-changing when it comes to health," Arnold said.

