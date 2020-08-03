It was about time.

After months of legitimate concerns about the 2020 college football season, the Southeastern Conference has a plan.

As you are probably aware by now, the SEC this past week announced a shift from a full 12-game regular season to a 10-game, league-only schedule this fall.

The start date was pushed back three weeks, from Labor Day weekend to Sept. 26, which previously would’ve been the weekend of Missouri’s fourth game of the season, a matchup against Eastern Michigan that will no longer happen this year.

Games against BYU, Central Arkansas and Louisiana-Lafayette also fall by the wayside.

It’s unclear which two of the five SEC West division teams not already on the Tigers’ slate will be added. The choices? Alabama, LSU, Mississippi, Auburn and Texas A&M.

Missouri’s first trip to Starkville to face Mississippi State is still on the books.

MU athletic director Jim Sterk said on Thursday he expects the Tigers to finish the regular season against Arkansas on Dec. 5 in Columbia and not at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City like originally planned. After all, the Chiefs have their own issues to work through about safely conducting their season.

No other specifics are known for Missouri, but let’s make one thing clear in this year marred by COVID-19: There’s still reason to think no games will be played at all.

A plan is not a guarantee.

"I have no idea how it’s all going to play out, and that’s part of the intrigue of what we’re about to deal with," USA Today sports columnist Dan Wolken said on the Tribune’s Mizzou Sports Podcast this past week. "As a member of the media, a reporter, someone who covers college football, you have to cover the sport fully and honestly and truthfully. And part of that truth is the context of the pandemic and what we’re dealing with and how difficult it’s going to be to pull off a lot of these things that they’re trying to do."

Look at Major League Baseball, a close example to what college football will look like in a few months. There’s no bubble with large rosters competing across the country.

Baseball’s plan to keep players safe lasted all of four days, when the Miami Marlins had more than a dozen coronavirus tests come back positive, halting not only their season, but the seasons of the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays. The St. Louis Cardinals canceled games at Milwaukee over the weekend due to six positive COVID-19 tests within the organization (three of which are players).

If the baseball season crashes and burns, that’s a horrible sign for college football.

MLB teams have 40 eligible players at their disposal. Major college football rosters are more than double that size, if not triple with non-scholarship players.

Granted, Missouri football appears to be doing a decent job mitigating the virus since returning to campus for team activities in June, but one flare-up can change everything, especially with the season conducted in a non-bubble environment.

Where’s the surge in cases in the bubbles formed by the MLS, NHL, NBA or WNBA?

Oh, that’s right, there isn’t one.

The NHL brought all 24 teams vying for the Stanley Cup to two Canadian cities as hubs and hasn’t had a single positive COVID-19 test since forming them.

The WNBA, NBA and MLS are all in Florida, one of the worst states in the country in terms of controlling the pandemic. Yet none of those leagues have shown signs of slowing down because of thoughtful planning and successful execution so far.

But as it stands, college football will be more like MLB than the NBA.

Sterk was blindsided in early July with the Big Ten Conference’s decision to go conference-only for all fall sports. His reaction on Zoom during a news conference with reporters as the reports surfaced indicated he did not expect that announcement.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its schedule plans Wednesday, which included a "plus-one" model to keep alive in-state rivalries such as Florida vs. Florida State and Clemson vs. South Carolina. That effectively put the ball in the SEC’s court whether to keep those games on the table.

It’s not like the SEC’s presidents, chancellors or athletic directors don’t care about nonconference rivalries. Now, however, they’re the ones who could be viewed by some in poor light for making the decision to not play those tradition-filled matchups this year — though that was determined with safety in mind.

Nevertheless, we now have at least some clarity about Missouri’s season.

There’s still plenty more to decide: Who will be Missouri’s final two opponents to round out the 2020 schedule? My money (but I won’t be betting) is on a road game at Auburn and Alabama traveling to Faurot Field, based on a strength of schedule model the SEC could possibly use to round out the conference matchups.

Other questions: How will colleges suppress outbreaks when tens of thousands of students return to campuses in a few weeks? What will media coverage look like for games? How many fans will be allowed in the stadiums?

We may be one step closer to college football, but there’s still a long path ahead.

