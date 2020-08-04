The Kansas City Mavericks will have a pair of veterans joining some elite company this season.

Veteran forward C.J. Eick has re-signed with the Mavericks, the ECHL team announced Tuesday. He inked a standard player contract.

Eick, a 5-foot-7, 168-pound speedy forward from Appleton, Wisconsin, joins fellow forward Greg Betzold, who signed last week, in making the 2020-21 season their fourth with the Mavericks. Previously, Andrew Courtney, Sebastien Thinel, Rocco Carzo and John-Scott Dickson had been the only players in team history to play in four or more seasons with the franchise.

Though it will be their fourth season with the Mavericks, it will be the first under Tad O’Had, the new head coach and director of hockey operations.

"C.J. Eick is exactly what we want in our players," O’Had said in a press release. "He is filled to the brim with character, speed and work ethic. He leads through his actions and desire to be his best for his teammates. C.J. is one of the fastest skaters in the ECHL and night in night out his work rate is at the best you will see in the ECHL. We have such a great deal of respect for C.J. and are so happy to have him back with the Mavs."

Eick, who served as an assistant captain last season, tallied eight goals and seven assists for 15 points and a plus-3 plus-minus rating in 48 games with the Mavericks in the 2019-20 campaign, which was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. He has 48 points (21 goals, 27 assists) and a plus-12 plus-minus rating in 130 games since joining the Mavericks in a trade from the Utah Grizzlies in February 2018.

The Mavericks are scheduled to start their home schedule at 7:05 p.m. Oct. 17 at Cable Dahmer Arena when they take on the Mountain Division rival Tulsa Oilers.