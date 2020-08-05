The ECHL has announced that it is delaying the start of its season until December because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020-21 season is now scheduled to begin on Dec. 4, but a full 72-game schedule is planned at this time.

The season had been scheduled to begin on Oct. 16, with the Kansas City Mavericks scheduled to begin at home on Oct. 17 against the Tulsa Oilers at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The ECHL Board of Governors, in conjunction with the Professional Hockey Players’ Association, approved the revised start date, the league said.

"We are eager to return to hockey, but at this time we believe this decision is prudent for the safety of our players, employees and fans," ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin said in a press release. "The ECHL and our Board of Governors are focused on the 2020-21 Season and remain optimistic for the safe reopening of our venues across the continent. We appreciate our partners and fans’ continued support and patience, as we work together with our venues, local health officials and the members of the PHPA's Executive Committee towards the safe return of ECHL hockey."

The ECHL said it will announce a revised schedule at a later date.