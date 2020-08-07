Here are the practice times for Eastern Jackson County teams for the start of high school fall sports practice on Monday.

Listed are starting times for Monday only. Student-athletes or parents should consult with the teams’ respective coaches to see if there are any different times during the rest of the week or month.

Unless any changes are made for the coronavirus pandemic, the high school fall sports regular seasons are scheduled to kick off on Aug. 28, including the first week of Friday night football.

Schools are listed in alphabetical order. If sport or school is not listed, contact the coach for times. Check with coaches or activities directors on each school’s rules for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Listed are (in order) sport, time of Monday’s first practice and location. Times are for freshmen through seniors unless otherwise noted. Times are subject to change because of the weather:

BLUE SPRINGS

• Football, 7 a.m., Peve Stadium

• Softball, 8 a.m., Jim Coen Field

• Boys soccer, 9:30 a.m., Peve Stadium

• Volleyball, 3 p.m. (freshmen/sophomores), 4:30 p.m. (juniors/seniors), main gym

• Boys cross country, 8 a.m., east parking lot

• Girls cross country, 3:30 p.m., east parking lot

• Girls tennis, 6 p.m., Baumgardner Park tennis courts

• Girls golf, 2 p.m., Adams Pointe Golf Club

• Boys swimming and diving, 8 a.m. (contact coach Kevin Bigham for exact times), Blue Springs Aquatic Center

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH

• Boys swimming and diving, 6 a.m., Blue Springs South Aquatic Center

• Girls tennis, 8 a.m., Young Park courts

• Volleyball, 3 p.m., main gym

• Softball, 8 a.m., softball field

• Girls cross country, 7 a.m., south end of building, new gym entrance

• Boys cross country, 7:30 a.m., east parking lot between school and stadium entrance

• Girls golf, noon, Lakewood Oaks Golf Club

• Boys soccer, 8 a.m., soccer stadium

• Football, 7 a.m. (freshmen), 4 p.m. (sophomores/juniors/seniors)

FORT OSAGE

• Football, 6:45 a.m., stadium

• Boys soccer, 6 a.m., stadium

• Volleyball, 9 a.m., main gym

• Cross country, 6 a.m., track

• Softball, 3 p.m., softball field

• Girls tennis, 7 a.m., tennis courts

• Girls golf, 3 p.m., WinterStone Golf Course

GRAIN VALLEY

• Volleyball, noon, gym

• Football, 7 a.m., stadium

• Cross country, 7:30 a.m., stadium

• Boys soccer, 7 p.m., stadium

• Girls tennis, 8 a.m., courts

• Boys swimming and diving, 5 a.m., Blue Springs South Aquatic Center

• Girls golf, 8:30 a.m., Adams Pointe Golf Club

• Softball, 8 a.m., softball field

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH

• Girls golf, 12:45 p.m., Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake

• Girls tennis, 8 a.m., LSN tennis courts

• Volleyball, 8 a.m., main gym

• Softball, 7 a.m. (juniors/seniors), 9:30 a.m. (freshmen/sophomores)

• Football, 8 a.m., BAC Stadium

• Boys soccer, 7:30 a.m., LSN grass fields

• Boys swimming and diving, 10 a.m., Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center

• Girls cross country, 7 a.m., Lea McKeighan Park

• Boys cross country, 7 a.m., Hazel Grove Elementary School

OAK GROVE

• Cross country, 8:30 a.m., Panther Stadium

• Football, 7 a.m., Panther Stadium

• Boys soccer, 10 a.m., Panther Stadium

• Softball, 7 a.m., Webb Park

• Volleyball, 7 a.m. (upperclassmen) and 8:30 a.m. (freshmen), high school gym

• Cheerleading, 7 a.m., elementary cafeteria

ST. MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL

• Football, 7 a.m. (walkthrough/weights), 3:40 p.m. (practice), SMA practice field

• Cross country, 7 a.m., SMA

• Volleyball, 4 p.m. (freshmen), 6 p.m. (sophomores-seniors), SMA gym

• Girls tennis, 3:45 p.m., Lakewood Oaks tennis courts

• Boys soccer, 6 p.m., SMA practice field

• Girls golf: 3:30 p.m., Lakewood Oaks Golf Club

• Softball, 11 a.m., Legacy Park softball fields

• Cheerleading, 3:30 p.m., SMA commons

• Dance, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, SMA commons

TRUMAN

• Football, 7 a.m., football stadium

• Cross country, 6 a.m., east entrance of high school

• Softball, 7 a.m., Adair Park

• Boys soccer, 6 p.m., turf field

• Volleyball, 7:30 a.m., main gym

• Girls tennis, 7 p.m., Santa Fe Trail Park

• Girls golf, 4 p.m., Drumm Farm Golf Club

• Boys swimming and diving, 9 a.m., Henley Aquatic Center

VAN HORN

• Cross country, 3 p.m., Van Horn track

• Football, 8:30 a.m., stadium field

• Boys soccer, 5 p.m., stadium field

• Boys swimming and diving, 9 a.m., Henley Aquatic Center

• Volleyball, 8 a.m., fieldhouse

WILLIAM CHRISMAN

• Football, 7 a.m., stadium

• Volleyball, 3:30 p.m., Bingham Middle School gym

• Girls tennis, 8 a.m., Santa Fe Trail Park

• Girls golf, 8 a.m., Drumm Farm Golf Club

• Softball, 7 a.m., softball field

• Boys soccer, 4 p.m., stadium

• Boys swimming, 9 a.m., Henley Aquatic Center

• Cross country, 6:15 a.m., front of the building