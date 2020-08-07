The Kansas City Mavericks continue to add size to their blueline.

Defenseman Derek Pratt has signed a standard player contract to return to the Mavericks, the ECHL team has announced.

"Derek is a hard nosed D-man that competes hard, breaks pucks out well and can shut down the opposition," said Tad O’Had, the Mavericks’ new head coach and director of hockey operations. "He’s experienced, plays a rugged game and brings a great skill set that will fit in nicely with our rugged Mavs defensive corps. We love his compete, coachability, shutdown ability, and the fact he is an exceptional teammate and person makes him an excellent signing."

Pratt joins five defenseman with size who have signed with the Mavericks in the offseason, including last year’s ECHL All-Star Classic representative, Justin Woods. The Mavericks have also signed rookies Ryan Cook, Cole Candella, Luke Bafia and Tommy Muck to bolster the defense.

Pratt, a 6-foot-2, 194-pounder from Mount Herman, Massachusetts, will enter his fourth professional season, including his second with the Mavericks. He tallied one goal, eight assists and 48 penalty minutes in 52 games with the Mavericks last season.

In 2018-19 he played one American Hockey League game with the Utica Comets after 63 games and 18 points (2 goals, 16 assists) with the ECHL’s Maine Mariners. He started his pro career with five games with South Carolina and Manchester of the ECHL in 2017-18 after his college career at Connecticut.

The ECHL season has been postoned until a Dec. 4 start because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mavericks will release a schedule at a later date.