It’s new, it’s exciting and it’s taken a lot of the pressure away from first-year Blue Springs High School activities director Alan Hull.

"It’s pretty amazing, and oh my, did we ever need it," said Hull, referring to the new gymnasium and Golden Regiment band room on the west side of the high school.

"Have you seen it? It seems like it’s taken forever for it to be finished – and there are a few remaining touches here and there, but it’s just what we needed.

"We had our small gym, but it was so small and didn’t have any bleachers. Now, with this new gym and can have two games going on at the same time. And we can have boys and girls basketball practicing at the same time."

The new space also is a welcome addition for Blue Springs award-winning band director Tim Allshouse.

"To have a community and administration that is so supportive of our band program is very special – it’s just unbelievable," Allshouse said. "I loved the first reaction when I went down to the new gymnasium and band room with members of our band.

"It was complete silence. Then, you heard all the ‘oohs and aahs’ – they didn’t know what to say. They were speechless, and that’s how I was the first time I saw it."

The band room features a massive storage area with lockers for each student’s equipment and instrument and a band room where all bands can practice and perform.

"Something like this – the gym and our band room – gives all our students a sense of pride," Allshouse added. "It lets them know that what they do at Blue Springs High School matters."