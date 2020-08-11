The Kansas City Mavericks have signed forward Charlie O’Connor to a standard player contract for the 2020-21 season.

O’Connor, a 6-foot, 190-pound forward from Elk Grove Village, Ill., joined the Mavericks last January in a trade from the Norfolk Admirals.

O’Connor appeared in 13 games for the Mavericks after the deal, notching three points on two goals and an assist. His totals for the 2019-20 season were 17 points on nine goals and eight assists.

"Charlie has a great skill set and strong hockey IQ," Mavericks head coach and director of hockey operations Tad O’Had said. "He’s been in this league for four years and knows what it takes to succeed here. He has great leadership abilities that will fit in well with our strong lineup."

A four-year pro at the ECHL level, O’Connor has appeared in 128 games, compiling 49 points on 23 goals and 26 assists to go along with a plus-seven plus-minus rating. He is also a disciplined player and has never accumulated more than 24 penalty minutes in any professional season.

The Mavericks will not get the season started until at least December after the ECHL moved the start date of the 2020-21 slate to Dec. 4 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.