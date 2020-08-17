Missouri football opens fall camp Monday with plenty of changes surrounding the program since the last time the Tigers took the field for an official practice.

The last time Missouri convened for a full-blown practice was March 11, the day the NBA suspended its season due to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to the shutdown of many other sports over the ensuing 24 hours.

The Tigers’ soon-to-be-canceled spring football game was still a month away, and first-year head coach Eli Drinkwitz was looking to install his ideas into the program.

The team’s spring plans, however, were abruptly canceled after only three practices.

Fast forward to present day, after two months of a mix of voluntary and mandatory workouts, Missouri is six weeks away from its first scheduled game of the season Sept. 26 against a Southeastern Conference opponent to be determined.

Despite how much the world around the Tigers has changed in the five months since it last practiced, Monday brings back to the forefront discussions of on-field training.

Drinkwitz shed light on many parts of Missouri’s 2020 roster earlier this week during a wide-ranging interview with the Tribune.

"Obviously, it starts with us on the defensive side of the ball," said Drinkwitz, a coach highly regarded for his offensive prowess. "We return a lot of experience over there and it starts with linebacker Nick Bolton. Obviously, he's an incredibly talented player. He had a tremendous season last year. He's just got a great football IQ. He's got explosiveness to strike and can diagnose plays really quick. So we're very excited about him."

Bolton was Missouri’s leading tackler in 2019 with 107 total tackles, more than doubling the amount garnered by second-place Tyree Gillespie (50 tackles).

Drinkwitz believes MU has other viable options at linebacker, too.

"Devin Nicholson is a younger linebacker that's had a really good walkthrough period and offseason, and I like what he's going to bring to the table," he said. "But there's a lot of depth at that position. Aubrey Miller was a guy that they expected to come in and play last year but was injured a little bit. So I’m excited about what he can do."

One position Drinkwitz has focused on within the Tigers’ Class of 2021 recruiting efforts has been the defensive line. MU has eight senior defensive linemen this season and five DL commits in next year’s class, including Lutheran North’s Travion Ford, a four-star prospect.

"Kobie Whiteside had a lot of pressure on the quarterback last year, Akial Byers was a highly recruited player who has had a lot of experience," Drinkwitz said. "We look forward to having Tre Williams for the entire season at the D-line position. Markell Utsey is a guy that's been beat up quite a bit but had a really good summer and is as healthy as he's ever been. Chris Turner and Sci Martin are guys that we feel like can contribute a lot."

The Missouri secondary is a group that lost a number of key players from 2019 in DeMarkus Acy, Christian Holmes, Ronnell Perkins and Khalil Oliver.

Yet that position group returns several players with experience and two assistant coaches from last season in defensive coordinator Ryan Walters and defensive backs coach David Gibbs.

"We’ve got two extremely good safeties in senior Josh Bledsoe and Tyree Gillespie. Josh is a guy that can do a lot of different things and has really good tape, and Tyree is excited for his senior season. He’s got all the immeasurables and can really do a lot of things, gives us a lot of coverage variations," Drinkwitz said.

"At the (cornerback) position, we play a ton of man-to-man. Obviously, Jarvis Ware is a guy that's long and he’s got great hips and can cover anybody that we feel like we're going to face in the league. I’m excited about Adam Sparks, another senior, who's had a good offseason. I tell you what, Ish Burdine is a redshirt freshman that we feel very good about. He’s got great length and has been able to do a lot of different things for us.

"The safety position, we moved Chris Shearin to one of our nickel slot guys and we feel like he's got an ability to contribute along with Martinez Manuel and Stacy Brown. Jalani Williams is another redshirt freshman with great length."

The offense is where Drinkwitz is believed to be making more changes, especially with most position groups having significant personnel changes.

The only offensive position in which most production from 2019 returns to Columbia is running back.

"On the offensive side of the ball, it starts with us with our running backs Larry Rountree and Tyler Badie," Drinkwitz said. "Those two guys are going to be our bell cows and we’ve got to be able to run the football. Those two guys are going to help us there."

At wide receiver and tight end, Missouri has to replace Albert Okwuegbunam, Johnathon Johnson, Kam Scott and Jonathan Nance.

In addition to several returners, coming into the program are two graduate transfer wide receivers in Keke Chism and Damon Hazelton, from Angelo State and Virginia Tech, respectively.

"I think they've adjusted really well. They fit right into the room," Missouri wide receiver Barrett Banister said of Chism and Hazelton. "I think that's the most important thing that you can say about those guys. They're good dudes. They're not troublemakers that are coming in or anything like that. ... Their playmaking abilities have been awesome. They’re two big bodies that are going to help us and I think that they can really go make some plays for us downfield."

Drinkwitz mentioned Jalen Knox as a wide receiver who’s had a good offseason as well and can contribute this fall.

The offensive line is more of a work in progress for the Tigers, with three multi-year starters graduating or leaving for the NFL Draft in Yasir Durant, Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms and Trystan Colon-Castillo.

Drinkwitz said the 2020 offensive line will be built around veterans Case Cook and Larry Borom.

That leaves one big question for Missouri: Who starts at quarterback?

The choices include TCU transfer Shawn Robinson, who sat out last season due to NCAA guidelines, and Taylor Powell, the backup quarterback a season ago who saw action in six games last year.

Connor Bazelak, who started the last game of 2019 before tearing his ACL, is in the mix. Drinkwitz said Wednesday that Bazelak is fully healed. Brady Cook, a true freshman from Chaminade, also will compete for the starting job.

"Just to be honest, I'm not sure who the quarterback will be yet," Drinkwitz said. "We’ve got four guys taking snaps. They've all had good days and bad days, but it's all been a walkthrough. So I think the biggest thing for them was getting mental reps and at least them seeing the formation, seeing the lineup, seeing the defense.

"But we won't really know until we're actually moving the football and seeing who can get us in the end zone."

That will be one of the biggest decisions Drinkwitz will make during his first year guiding the Tigers, as it’s the first season in several years with a true quarterback battle taking place during fall camp in Columbia.

"I think they've all done a very good job," Banister said of the quarterbacks. "I think all of them have prepared themselves to make a run at it. ... Just having that minicamp for those guys to get out there again, being off a football field for almost six months, seven months is kind of an odd deal. I think that minicamp was good for all of them to be able to go out and be in the pocket and feel that a little bit. I think all of them have done a good job. They all have a shot at it."