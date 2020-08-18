The Kansas City Mavericks continued their offseason quest of adding youth and size by signing rookie Robbie Holmes.

Holmes, a 6-foot-2, 187-pound forward from Sherwood Park, Alberta, has signed a standard player contract, the ECHL team announced Tuesday.

The 21-year-old joins the Mavericks for his first professional season after a standout major junior career with the Regina Pats and Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League.

"We have a nice blend of talented, young guys to go along with the veterans we are signing," Tad O’Had, the Mavericks’ new coach and director of hockey operations, said. "We want to give our fans a special team to watch this season."

In 231 career WHL games, Holmes scored 51 goals and tallied 63 assists for 114 points. In his final season at the major junior level, Holmes posted a junior career best 48 points (19 goals, 29 assists) in 57 games for the Pats.

"He is a hockey player, through and through," O’Had said, "He is a powerful two-way forward who competes, doesn’t back down and will never give up an inch. He will do whatever it takes to get noticed and be successful as a pro. He’ll be given every opportunity to prove himself."

Holmes brings postseason experience to Kansas City. In five seasons in the WHL, he appeared in 45 playoff games, accumulating 17 points on nine goals and eight assists with a plus-seven plus-minus rating.