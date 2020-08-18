Everyone on the Lee’s Summit North football field looks up to Cayden Green.

And it has nothing to do with his imposing 6-foot-4, 280-pound stature.

"He’s a leader, a big time leader and a big time player," Broncos coach Jamar Mozee said.

The offensive lineman is one of the top targets of big-time college recruiters in the state, and he is just a sophomore.

"I’m 15," Green said, after another dominating practice with the Broncos. "This is all new to me, all the recruiting and calls and text messages, but I’m enjoying it."

However, he is emphatic when stating, "None of this will have any impact on me when the season starts. When I am at practice or in the weight room, I’m working hard.

"And when the season starts, I’ll be one of the hardest working guys out there. I can’t guarantee anything about what the team will do – although I think we’re better than last year’s (9-3) team – but I can guarantee you that I will work as hard as I possibly can to make this team successful this season.

"I owe that to my teammates and our coaches, especially Coach Mozee."

The offers could be a distraction for many youngsters, but Mozee said nothing will distract Green from his desire to make this a special season for the Broncos.

"Cayden is the real deal, on and off the football field," Mozee said. "He will call guys out, and they will listen to him. He’s getting all kinds of attention, but he is so focused that none of it will serve as a distraction. He is one of those players who don’t come around too often, and we have him the next three years."

Green was the marquee performer at the recent King of the Pit combine that featured the top linemen from the metro area.

"That was a lot of fun," Green said. "We had so many combines we were going to visit this summer, then the COVID-19 hit and they were all canceled, so it was nice to get the chance to go out and compete and show some coaches what I can do."

He grinned when asked if the recruiting ever got overwhelming.

"It might someday, but right now I’m enjoying it," he said. "I got an offer from Kansas back in January and I’ve talked to a lot of schools, but nothing serious has happened.

"I’ve got a long time to think about all of that. Right now, I just want to concentrate on high school ball and make this a special season for everyone."