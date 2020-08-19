As the Kansas City Chiefs look to defend their Super Bowl title this upcoming season, offensive guard Andrew Wylie hasn't missed a beat.

"It was great to watch my brothers go out there and win the Super Bowl and have those great playoff wins, but I'm ready to get out there and do it myself this year," Wylie said.

The Chiefs' starting left guard went down with an ankle injury last season in Week 15 versus the Denver Broncos.

Veteran Stefen Wisniewski filled his role, sidelining Wylie for the rest of the season, including the team's run to win the championship.

"It was hard," Wylie said. "But we got an excellent training staff, they got me right. I came back healthy, and I was healthy for playoffs, but the team was rolling, the (offensive) line was really clicking."

The move motivated the 25-year-old lineman to improve in the offseason, and now he's ready to impress in training camp at the practice facility in Kansas City.

"This is year four for me, year three in this offense, so I know it very well." Wylie said. "I'm able to move fast, do my job. It falls on the interior line to set the depth of the pocket while the tackle sets the width. I know what (Mahomes) wants, the looks he wants, he'll send us in the right direction and we'll get it done."

With starting right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif opting out of the 2020 season, there's room for Wylie to compete this year.

"My main goal is to play a full season, and to make it all the way through playoffs. We got some really great competition this year on the interior (offensive) line, that also makes it really motivating," Wylie said.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy attested to the fact that Wylie has made an impact in his return to the field.

"Wylie played a lot of productive snaps for us over the years. He had a setback last year but things happen," Bieniemy said. "The thing that we love about Wylie is that he has never stopped competing. He's constantly competing. He's back in the lineup, now it's about making sure he can sustain a high level of play throughout the course of training camp into the season."

Wylie added he'll line up wherever Chiefs offensive line coach Andy Heck and the coaching staff see fit.

"I'll go wherever Coach Heck puts me, wherever he feels I play the best at is where I'm going to play. So ultimately, it's up to him. I'm comfortable at both and I got some starts under my belt at both," Wylie said.