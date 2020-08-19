The Kansas City Chiefs might have to start off their title defense without a key member of their defense.

Starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland is expected to be issued a four-game suspension by the NFL for violating the league's policy on substance abuse, ESPN reported.

Breeland already had been facing a four-game ban for a separate violation of the substance abuse policy prior to his April 28 arrest in South Carolina, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported earlier.

Breeland was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, transporting alcohol with the seal broken in a motor vehicle, open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash, and driving without a license, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspension would put Breeland out for the team's season opener at home on Sept. 6 against the Houston Texans as well as contests against the Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots.

The Chiefs acknowledged throughout the offseason that a suspension was possible, but coach Andy Reid said he would reserve judgment until the legal process played out.

"We’re just going to let the law enforcement part of it take its course. Let’s see exactly what went on," Reid said in May. "I know there is video out there. I’ve seen the video. I’ve talked to the kid. Let’s find out what the pace of this was and what caused everything to take place. I’m curious to see that part, as we all are, and then we’ll evaluate it from there."

Breeland was among three individuals witnessed by a deputy smoking in a parked car at a gas station, according to the incident report from York County. The report stated that when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to speak with Breeland, the player continued to resist and the officer took out his taser. Breeland then pushed the deputy and attempted to get back into his car, at which point the officer drew his weapon and ordered him to put up his hands.

Breeland was handcuffed and arrested. A search of his vehicle found an open container of alcohol and a bag of marijuana, the report said, and a search of his phone found several communications about purchasing marijuana.

Breeland acknowledged to the deputy that he was a "marijuana enthusiast," the report said.

A six-year veteran, Breeland signed with the Chiefs in 2019 and started 15 games for Kansas City. He recorded two interceptions in the regular season and one in the Chiefs' Super Bowl 54 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. He re-signed with the Chiefs on a one-year, $4.5 million contract this offseason.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.