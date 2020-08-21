Items for What’s Happening must be received by noon Thursday before publication on Saturday. Send information to Karl Zinke at karl.zinke@examiner.net. Please include the sport the announcement should be listed under. Dates are subject to change. Examiner is not responsible for tryouts. Please contact people listed for detailed information. The Examiner reserves the right to edit for length and content and remove any listings.

Football

• Blue Springs Parks and Recreation Youth Flag Football Leagues run Sept. 12 through Oct. 31 at Blue Springs Park. Children in kindergarten through fifth grade are eligible for an eight-game season. Divisions are K-1, 2-3 and 4-5, and games are played on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $75 per player. All equipment is provided and no sponsorships or fundraising is required. Register online at www.bluespringsgov.com or in person at the Blue Springs Fieldhouse (425 N.E. Mock Ave.) during office hours, or call 816-228-0137 to register by phone with Visa, Discover or MasterCard or for more information.

Soccer

• Walking Soccer Group: Like to play soccer but don't feel like running? Try walking soccer. Group meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Rotary Park in Independence. Aimed at ages 45 and older, but younger players are welcome. For more information, email SRoney7635@aol.com, and please put "walking soccer" in the subject line.