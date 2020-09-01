Jeff Fox on business: Class aids day-care providers

The Examiner

Square One Small Business Services at the Mid-Continent Public Library is a valuable asset to this area. It has a wide range of resources and even one-on-one help.

Responding to what it says are the many challenges that day-care providers face during the pandemic, Square One is offering a three-part seminar, Business of Childcare. It’s online, it’s in the evening, and it’s free. The program got a Kauffman Foundation grant to make this possible. It will be on the Square One Facebook page, Facebook.com/MCPLSquareOne.

This program starts next week:

• Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m. – Business of Childcare: Building Your Parent Handbook. This covers such topics as policies, rules and procedures.

• Oct. 13, 6:30 p.m. – Business of Childcare: Improving Your Profits with Excellent Customer Service.

• Nov. 10, 6:30 p.m. – Business of Childcare: Building a Business Plan.

New to town

A ribbon-cutting for Ignite Medical Resort, 20511 Trinity Place in Blue Springs, is set for 8 a.m. Sept. 22. … Hunt Midwest has opened its StorTropolis location in Blue Springs. The self-storage facility is at 3140 N.W. Jefferson. The company, which branched into this line of business two years ago, says it sees a growing need for high-quality, climate-controlled storage units. This is its fourth in the metro area, and a fifth in Lenexa opens next summer. Each has hundreds of units from five feet by five feet to 10 feet by 30 feet, and has parking units as large as 14 feet by 50 feet to accommodate RVs.

