Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs include:

Dollar Tree, 1106 N.W. Woods Chapel Road. Inspected Aug. 11. No violations found.

Pizza Hut, 1626 S.W. Missouri 7. Inspected Aug. 11. No violations found.

Centerline Beach Volleyball, 1910 S.E. U.S. 40. Inspected Aug. 13. No violations found.

McDonald’s, 3116 S.W. Missouri 7. Inspected Aug. 13. No violations found.

CVS Pharmacy, 3201 S. Missouri 7. Inspected Aug. 13. No violations found.

Pizza Shoppe of Blue Springs, 1105 Main St. Inspected Aug. 19. No violations found.

Jack in the Box, 808 N. Missouri 7. Inspected Aug. 20. No violations found.

Phillips 66, 3120 S. Missouri 7. Inspected Aug. 25. No violations found.

Subway, 1240 N.W. Woods Chapel Road. Inspected Aug. 31. No violations found.

Waffle House, 1500 N.W. Woods Chapel Road. Inspected Aug. 13.

Plowboys, 3111 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Aug. 12.

• Hot holding make table is 102 degrees F. All product inside was 96 degrees F and has been discarded.

• Ceiling vents have buildup of dust. The vents above the fryers have a significant buildup of dust and grease.

• The wall by the three-compartment sink has a black buildup.

• The floors under the fryer have a significant buildup of grease and food debris. Correct by 10/6/2020.

Pancho’s Mexican Food, 802 S.W. U.S. 40. Inspected Aug. 13.

• The make table is at 60 degrees F and all product inside ranged from 48 degrees F to 60 degrees F. All product was discarded. Re-inspection required.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 211 S. Missouri 7. Inspected Aug. 12.

• The walls behind the fryer have a buildup of dust and grease. Repeat violation.

• The floor under all equipment has a buildup of dust and food debris.

• Observed chicken in walk-in cooler that was past the discard by date. Chicken was discarded. Corrected on 8/12/20.

Brewer’s Sports Bar and Grill, 1120 Main St. Inspected Aug. 12.

• Observed multiple containers of ready-to-eat food located in the make table cooler, not labeled with a prep or discord date; potato salad, shredded lettuce, coleslaw. Corrected on site. Employee was aware of prep dates and labeled unlabeled products with correct discard date.

• Observed employee’s drink on prep table in kitchen with no lids or straws. Corrected on site. Employee’s drink was discarded.

Rink Ratz, 513 S.W. Keystone Dr. Inspected Aug. 12. No violations found.

Quality Inn and Suites, 3120 N.W. Jefferson. Inspected Aug. 13. No violations found.

Hy-Vee kitchen/chef’s station/Market Grill, 625 W. U.S. 40. Inspected Aug. 14.

• Interior of microwave had an accumulation of stuck-on food debris. Corrected on site. Manager cleaned and sanitized the inside.

• Food debris and liquid residue on dishes that were assumed to be clean. Corrected on site. Manager cleaned all dirty dishes.

• The hand washing sink in Market Grill kitchen was blocked with bulk canned goods and food trays. Corrected on site. Manager removed all food and equipment.

• No temperature measuring device in reach-in cooler in Market Grill Bar area.

• No temperature measuring device in make table cooler in Grill area in the kitchen side. Correct by Oct. 13.

• The gasket on the make table cooler next to the grill in the kitchen area has an accumulation of black buildup. Food debris on the lids and sides of storage bins for the bulk sugar. Correct by 10/13/20.

Hy-Vee International/sandwich shoppe, Caribou Coffee/soup station, 625 W. U.S. 40. Inspected Aug. 14. No violations found.

Lufti’s Fried Fish, 794 S.W. U.S. 40. Inspected Aug. 14.

• Observed chicken being thawed in a sink full of standing water. Corrected on site.

• Sanitizing solution was too strong. Corrected on site. Inspector provided education on how to properly make sanitizing solution for proper sanitizing. Corrected on site.

CVS Pharmacy, 1616 N. Missouri 7. Inspected Aug. 18. No violations found.

Edge of Town Cafe, 960 S.W. 37th St. Inspected Aug. 19.

• Observed containers of pulled pork, taco meat stored in reach-in cooler with no dates. Corrected on site.

• Observed multiple chemical bottles with no labels. Corrected on site. Manager labeled those bottles.

• Observed multiple (clean) dishes that had stuck-on food debris. Corrected on site. Manager cleaned and sanitized all dirty dishes that were being stored with clean dishes.

• The spatula bucket that was storing clean spatulas had an accumulation of sticky residue and food debris at the bottom of the bucket. Corrected on site. Manager cleaned all spatulas and the bucket.

• Observed cloth towels being used as a non-food contact surface to store containers of food in the reach-in cooler. Corrected on site.

• Observed cloth towels being used as a method for a non-contact surface to soak up water for the utensils being washed, rinsed and sanitized. Corrected on site. Manager removed both towels.

• The restrooms in the back hallway do not have a covered trash can. Second repeat. Correct by 10/18/20.

Cosentino’s Price Chopper, kitchen, salad bar, and smoked meats, 1305 N. Missouri 7. Inspected Aug. 21.

• Sticky residue all over the top shelf above the prep/package station table. Correct by 10/20/20.

Side Pockets, 1237 S. Missouri 7. Inspected Aug. 21.

• Sanitizing solution was weak. Corrected. Remade sanitizing solution to 200 ppm.

• There was a large accumulation of ice on pipes under the condenser unit in the walk-in freezer. There was ice collecting on the surfaces below. Correct by Oct. 20, 2020.

• No soap was stored at the handwashing sink in the grill area on the north side of the kitchen, next to the ice machine. Owner stated that the dispenser had recently been broken. Corrected on site. Owner placed a container of soap at the sink.

• Observed employee’s medicines being stored next to food. Corrected on site. Employee placed medicine bottles in the designated area.

• Observed multiple containers of ready-to-eat foods being stored in the reach-in cooler with no date markings for prep/discard dates. Employee placed correct dates on all unlabeled foods.