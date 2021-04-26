Spring Parade of Homes is open

By The Examiner staff

The Spring Parade of Homes is underway and runs through May 9. It has 255 homes across eight metro-area counties, including nine homes in Blue Springs and two each in Independence and Grain Valley.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Admission is free.

The Parade of Homes, held twice a year, is organized by the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City. Free parade guides are available at the HBA office at 600 E. 103rd Street (Interstate 435 and Holmes Road) in Kansas City. Guides also are available at each of the homes.

The featured homes range in price from $250,000 to $1.6 million. Most are single-family homes, but there also are 30 maintenance-provided communities.

More information is available at KCParadeofHomes.com.