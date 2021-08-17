Prices at the pump holding higher

Jeff Fox

What's going on

Gas prices remain elevated but not changed much in recent weeks.

As of Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular gas was $2.85 on the Missouri side of the Kansas City area, according to AAA. That’s two cents higher than last week and a penny higher than a month ago – but 97 cents higher than a year ago.

The national average was $3.18.3.

Diesel locally was at $2.96.8 on Tuesday, half a cent higher than a month ago.

The highest price ever for regular in Kansas City? In July 2008, the average hit $4.05. Diesel hit $4.74.5.

BNSF plans added bridge

The Burlington Northen Santa Fe Railroad wants to add a second bridge over the Missouri River at Sibley. The current single-track bridge creates bottlenecks.

The railroad is asking Jackson County to vacate a portion of Johnson Road to make way for the new bridge. The railroad, at its own expense, would build a relocated portion of that road. The County Legislature is likely to sign off on the plan next week.

In making its request to the county, the railroad offered no timeline for building or opening the new bridge.

Jobs and wages in Jackson County

Jackson County’s unemployment rate stood at 6.5 percent in June, up slightly from the two previous months but down sharply from 9.1 percent in June 2020, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, which is part of the state Department of Economic Development.

The statewide jobless rate was 5.1 percent, down from 8.1 percent a year earlier, largely in line with the national trend.

The Kansas City area unemployment rate was 5.4 percent in June, up from 5 percent in May and 4.1 percent in April but down from 7.5 percent in June 2020. In June 2021, 1.15 million people in the Kansas City area had jobs and 60,493 were looking for work, compared with 85,189 looking for work a year earlier.

The research center also says Jackson County last year had the third-highest average wage – $29.96 an hour, or $62,317 a year – in all privately owned industries. That trailed only the city of St. Louis at $67,561 and St. Louis County at $66,807. The statewide average was $54,746.

Add the public sector, and Jackson County slips to $61,890, also third highest. The state average was $54,001.

Jeff Fox is The Examiner's editor.