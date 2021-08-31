New owner for Independence shredding business

Jeff Fox

What's going on

Job One has sold its Shred One KC business in Independence. Job One runs commercial businesses and provides jobs for adults with developmental disabilities.

The papers were ceremonially signed Tuesday morning at Shred One’s facility in the underground Geospace industrial area in eastern Independence.

Job One says the 10 current Shred One KC employees will have the opportunity to continue working in what it calls integrated community employment. The new owner is Shred America, which is veteran owned.

The business is securely shredding anything with data – papers, CDs, floppy disks, hard drives – for businesses and others with that need. Job One started Shred One KC in 2004 and says it had more than 250 commercial customers. It says the pandemic has changed how its customers functions, and that although Shred One KC also adapted to keep pace, Job One decided to sell.

Job One President and CEO Aaron Martin said that from the beginning of the sale process, Shred America stood out with its the focus on customer needs.

“That’s how we built it,” he said.

He said the sale is good move.

“It just seemed like a good fit,” he said.

