Solid move by chamber to look ahead and expand

Jeff Fox

What's going on

The Blue Springs Chamber of Commerce is taking on a new line of service, an effort to broaden its revenue streams and ensure stability in turbulent times.

On Monday, the chamber signed the papers to buy 3D Mobile Notary from local business owners Dena and DeWayne Duhon, who said they were keen to pass the business along to someone who will maintain the current level of customer service. The Duhons are staying on to help with the transition.

The mobile notary service is available across the metro area.

“They go to the business and sign wherever it’s convenient for the customer,” said chamber President Lara Vermillion.

She said this is "something new to sustain this chamber.”

Events account for more than half of the chamber’s revenue, and the pandemic has caused Vermillion, her board and her staff to rethink some things. Beyond planning for what might happen if, for example, bad weather wiped out Fall Fun Fest, the question becomes, what would happen if all chamber events went away?

So, they have been looking at options and plan to continue doing so.

The Duhons have long been active in the chamber, and both have served as board chair. Dena Duhon hired Vermillion in 2009, and Vermillion has led the chamber through several changes. That was recognized when the group was named the Missouri Chamber of the Year in 2018.

Quick hits

KC Curling Club is working on its new site on South Outer Road east of Woods Chapel Road in Blue Springs. It will be the group’s first dedicated ice, and it likens this as going from playing baseball in the street to playing at Kauffman Stadium. Plans call for four sheets of ice and a social room. … Sunoco has opened a gas station at 4200 S. Lee’s Summit Road, next to the Cracker Barrell off I-70 in Independence. … Progress on the new Andy’s Frozen Custard in Independence continues. It’s at the long-ago site of Chuck E. Cheeze at I-70 and Noland Road. The company says it opens in November.

Jeff Fox is The Examiner’s editor. Reach him at 816-350-6365, jeff.fox@examiner.net or on Twitter at @FoxEJC.