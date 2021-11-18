Where is the Independence Whataburger, and when does it open?

Jeff Fox

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

The Independence Whataburger at U.S. 40 and Valley View Parkway will be the second in the metro area. The first, in Lee's Summit, opened Nov. 15.

When does the Independence Whataburger open?

The company says it opens Nov. 29. It's at 18811 East U.S. 40.

Will there be long lines?

That's a safe bet. Independence police say they are working on a traffic plan to handle a possible influx of eager customers. When the Lee's Summit location opened, on Douglas Street near Saint Luke's East Hospital, traffic on Douglas backed up north to Interstate 470. Police there had anticipated possible heavy traffic there, but the next day announced a winding re-route for Whataburger traffic.

What's on the menu?

The company lists four “All Time Favorites” – the mushroom and Swiss burger, the patty melt, the green chile double and the chicken strip sandwich.

Also on the menu: salads, breakfast and a “lighter and smaller” category.

How many calories in a Whataburger cheeseburger?

One regular burger at Whataburger has 590 calories, according to fatsecret.com, with 25 grams of fat, 62 grams of carbs and 29 grams of protein. A Whataburger Junior comes in at 300 calories.

Some items have quite a few more calories – 1,110 for the mushroom and Swiss burger and 865 for the breakfast burger.

Is this store affiliated with Patrick Mahomes?

No. This is a corporate-owned location. The group Mahomes has invested in plans to start opening stores in 2022.

Where else can I find a Whataburger?

The company, based in San Antonio, Texas, has more than 850 locations in 14 states. It plans 14 metro locations — Parkville to Olathe to Raymore — by 2023.

The Lee's Summit location is at 1460 N.E. Douglas.

When does the Blue Springs Whataburger open?

The location at 905 S. Missouri 7 in Blue Springs opens in early 2022, according to the company.