Key indicators point to continued growth

Jeff Fox

What's going on

Consumers keep spending, and that continues to help the economy power through the stops and starts from the pandemic.

The state of Missouri reported Monday that sales and use taxes, a fair measure of consumer spending, are up 19.9 percent in the first five months of the current fiscal year, compared with the same period a year ago,

The Economic Forecasting Group at Creighton University in Omaha puts Missouri’s business conditions index at 66.3, meaning supply managers at manufacturing companies across the state expect solid growth in the months ahead. New orders, sales, delivery lead time, inventories and employment all point to manufacturers staying busy. Manufacturing jobs in Missouri – up in durable goods, down in nondurable goods such as food processing – are down fewer than 600, or 0.2 percent, compared with pre-pandemic levels.

Creighton looks at nine Midwestern states overall and says that since business conditions indicators bottomed out in April 2020, those factors have pointed to growth in 18 of the last 19 months. All that consumer demand – less spending on going out, more spending on stuff, thanks to the pandemic – has driven supply-chain problems, and purchasing managers expect those to continue. Trucking and rail bottlenecks are compounded by a shortage of workers, they say.

Policy-makers in Washington are focused on getting back to the overall number of jobs the country had before the pandemic, and that’s fair, but consider this: Maybe this is what full employment looks like. Actual jobless percentages, unlike 12 and 18 months ago, are low, and the “great resignation” continues – and who can blame workers for moving up and moving on when that window is open?

Many employers – on their own, not under government mandate – have moved starting pay to $15 an hour or more. Even the state of Missouri is going to look at moving starting pay to no less than $15 an hour. That’s still not a huge paycheck – just $31,200 a year – but consider where this conversation was even two years ago.

Speaking of the government jumping in, the Biden administration’s decision to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve made no sense, except politically, even from the minute it was announced. Prices are coming down on their own. Producers worldwide are increasing output, and such things as travel are soft again as Covid cases continue rising and we all hold our breath to see how the newest variant shakes out.

Drivers in Jackson County continue to enjoy some of the cheapest gas in the country – $2.87.9 a gallon on average as of Tuesday, according to AAA. Statewide, the average on Tuesday was $2.97.5, fourth lowest among the 50 states. The national average, $3.34.9, is down a nickel in the last week and eight cents over the last month – though still up $1.19 from a year ago.

Jeff Fox is The Examiner’s editor. Reach him at jeff.fox@examiner.net.