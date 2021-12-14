Long-term trend – not enough workers – is catching up with us

Jeff Fox

What's going on

First, the good news.

“Given what we went through, the economy’s rebounded much faster than we expected.”

That’s Frank Lenk, director of research services at the Mid-America Research Council. He delivered a 2022 economic outlook for the nation and metro area, speaking last week the day before it was announced that claims for unemployment benefits nationwide hit a 52-year low last month.

“Workers have more power than they’ve had in the past,” Lenk said.

But the shortage of workers is likely to be acutely felt in Kansas City.

The labor shortage has been building for years. The main reason is simple: 10,000 baby boomers retire every day and will for several more years. The pandemic has made it worse, largely because child care has evaporated.

“Child-care workers have not come back at all,” Lenk said.

That has kept millions of parents – disproportionately women of color – from getting back into the workforce. That sidelines many of those who generally are the last to benefit when the economy gets moving.

Lenk zeroed in on those challenges for the metro area. The Kansas City area ranks in the middle of the pack among peer cities in the number of self-sufficient households and ranks poorly in wealth inequality.

“So we’ve got work to do in creating an inclusive economy,” he said.

Also, worker productivity isn’t high compared with peer cities, all those boomers keep retiring, and immigration is down.

“We are going to be in a period where it’s hard to grow because we don’t have enough workers,” he said.

The metro area, with a little more than 1 million people holding down a job, has historically added 20,000 jobs in a good year, but Lenk suggested we could be looking at 5,000 in the years ahead.

“There’s money being left on the table,” he said, with too few workers and workers making less because of productivity challenges.

Lenk is not jumping in on the panic about inflation. He points out that most of the time in recent years the Federal Reserve struggled – unsuccessfully – to push inflation up to a desirable rate of about 2 percent.

Drawing on data from Moody’s, he said most of this year’s rise in prices has been driven by energy costs.

“Those prices are actually coming down now,” he said.

Another factor has been that when COVID-19 vaccines became available early this year, people got out and started spending.

“Rising prices mean times are good. … In some sense, it’s a high-class problem to have,” Lenk said.

Moody’s projects inflation back to 3 percent for 2022, but there are variables. Will supply-chain issues get worked out, as seems to be happening already? Will markets overreact when the Federal Reserve begins raising interest rates probably around the middle of next year?

And what about a return to what in the 1970s was called stagflation – rapidly rising prices but slow growth?

“I think my answer is no,” Lenk said, “but it is a concern.”

Jeff Fox is The Examiner’s editor. Reach him at jeff.fox@examiner.net.