Manufacturers see continued solid growth

What's going on

Average manufacturing wages in Missouri have risen 6.1 percent since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Creighton Economic Forecasting Group points that out in its latest update on the economy in Missouri and eight other states in the mid-section of the country. It also notes that Missouri has not yet reached pre-pandemic levels of manufacturing employment.

Overall, its report released Monday is upbeat for Missouri. It’s survey of purchasing managers at manufacturing companies finds new orders, production, delivery lead time and other factors to continue to be strong.

It’s much the same for all nine states – North Dakota and Minnesota south to Oklahoma and Arkansas. Solid growth is expected in the months ahead. One-third of purchasing managers expect supply-chain issues to worsen; one-sixth expect improvements. Half say the omicron variant of COVID-19 will slow deliveries, but 42 percent see little or no problem.

The BLS also says the Kansas City area added 42,900 jobs from November 2020 to November 2021. That’s a gain of 4 percent, just below the national average. “Accommodation and food services” accounted for 11,200 of those added jobs.

Coming and going?

There’s a good deal of Facebook chatter – wonderful chatter if you’re a book lover – about the possibility of Barnes & Noble coming to Blue Springs. The company says it has nothing to announce. … On the other hand, Blue Springs City Council Member Jerry Kaylor posts that the old Long John Silver’s on Missouri 7 is coming down to make way for Mo’Bettahs, which serves Hawaiian-style food,

Transportation misstep

The state of Missouri has blundered badly in once again crippling Amtrak’s cross-state service. The Missouri River Runner, with four stops a day in Independence, on its regular daily schedule makes two eastbound and two westbound runs between St. Louis and Kansas City.

That was cut to one trip each way early in the pandemic. Then last summer the state, which helps subsidize the River Runner, brought it back to four trips. It used temporary federal funding to do that.

It’s generally a poor practice to use one-time money for ongoing costs, and here we are. The old year has ended, that particular pot of federal money is gone, and the state has cut back to two dally trips for at least the first half of 2022.

This is made worse by the fact that the Amtrak subsidy – $2.5 million for January through June – is peanuts compared with the $2.7 billion in emergency federal money the state is sitting on, without even a plan to use. That’s in addition to the $1-billion-a-year budget surplus the state is running. The larger point is that the Amtrak subsidy pales next to subsidies for over-the-road travel and air travel.

Our leaders need to start thinking about the long term – thinking about the future. More robust transportation options mean a stronger, more resilient economy. Six or eight River Runners a day – not four or often two – would make the rail service more viable for business travel. So would high-speed service, which other Midwestern states have already adopted.

