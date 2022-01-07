It was the meeting place in Grain Valley

Bill Althaus

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

For 25 years, Ken Musgrave has been a customer at Dave’s Barbershop in Grain Valley.

“I think I was one of Dave’s first customers,” Musgrave says of Dave Gramling, whose Main Street barbershop has been a gathering place and community hub for a quarter of a century. “We have a commonality – we both like to restore and talk about cars."

“I knew I’d found the right barbershop when I walked in one day and saw an engine and a grill from a 1951 Ford over in the corner. I’d found my home away from home.”

But Musgrave is not alone when talking about Dave’s Barbershop becoming a second home to so many of his customers.

“You walk in the first time as customer,” said Darron Blankenship, “and you walk out feeling like a member of Dave’s family.”

Musgrave, Blankenship and others are dealing with the recent news that Gramling and his wife Jolene are moving to Florida, where he will soon become an intern at Disney World. (More on that story in Saturday’s Examiner.)

“I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Musgrave said. “Maybe let my wife cut off all my hair? Or be like a lot of my friends who just let their hair grow into a ponytail."

“I know one thing, I’ll never have another barber, or a friend, like Dave Gramling.”

Gramling, an Air Force veteran and graduate of the University of Kansas, who opened his shop in 1996, is a throwback to the old days.

“You know 'The Andy Griffith Show,' with Floyd the barber?” asked Blankenship. “Dave is Grain Valley’s Floyd the barber. If you want to know what’s happening in this town – a new building or business, or a coaching change at the high school – you just ask Dave. He’ll give you the straight scoop.”

When these comments are relayed to Gramling, he just grins.

“I hope people don’t get upset when they hear I’m leaving, because this has been the greatest job in the world the past 25 years,” he said. “I feel like I have the biggest family in the community, because everyone who walks in here is a member of my family.

“And I’m going to miss them, but it’s time to make a move. It wasn’t an easy decision, but I believe it is the right one.”

But don’t try to convince Larry Affolter and Ben Call, who had Gramling cut their hair on their wedding day.

“I wanted to look great on my wedding day, so I went to see Dave,” said Affolter, 45, whose son, 11-year-old Tanner, is also a member of the Gramling family.

“Now, Tanner won’t let anyone cut his hair except Dave. My wife took him to one of those big shops and he asked, ‘Why are we here? Where’s Dave?’”

Tanner and Gramling have an annual Christmas ritual in which Tanner arrives for a haircut and is greeted by his favorite barber, who is holding a box of Christmas Cap’N Crunch cereal.

“Tanner asked for a box of Cap’N Crunch when we were at the store, and I said no,” Tanner’s mom Heather said. “I didn’t know Dave was in the next aisle and heard me.

“Next thing I know Tanner has some money and a box of Cap’N Crunch. And Dave has been giving him a box for Christmas ever since.”

Call, 31, got his first haircut at Dave’s when he was a youngster, So have his two boys, Brock (4) and Brody (2).

“My oldest boy took Dave a symbol from his baseball team, and Dave cut that symbol into the back of his head – it was perfect,” Call said.

“He and Joleen have made us feel like we are part of his family, and our boys love them! We have one of those forever friendships that will survive them moving to Florida."

“We just have to find a new barber.”

Gramling has been helping his friends and clients find new barbershops.

“I can’t even begin to tell you how many first haircuts I’ve given, how many prom or big date haircuts I’ve done – or wedding day haircuts,” Gramling said.

“People ask me if this has really hit me, and I can honestly say it hasn’t. But when I peel my sign off the glass on the front of the store and turn off the lights for the last time – well, that’s a moment I’m not looking forward to."

“Like I said, it’s the right time to make this move, but it’s going to be so hard to say goodbye.”