Chamber honors longtime civic leader Pat Hatley

Pat Hatley, long active in civic affairs in Blue Springs, is the Blue Springs Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Citizen of the Year.

The award was announced at the chamber’s recent annual dinner. Other winners are the Community Services League as the non-profit of the year and Los Cabos as the business of the year.

Hatley, nominated by the Kiwanis Club of Blue Springs, is a longtime educator. She taught and then was an administrator at William Chrisman High School for 17 years, worked a year in the Blue Valley School District, then was director of secondary education in the Blue Springs School District from 1988 to 1998, followed by six years with a business partnership giving guidance to high school students.

(Full disclosure: I was one of her senior English students at Chrisman. We read “Hamlet,” “Billy Budd” and many others, and she taught us to never, ever abbreviate Independence.)

Hatley, a Blue Springs resident since 1967, has given her time to causes across the community from the start. Among others, those include Kiwanis, the board of the Truman Heartland Community Foundation, president of the St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary, various forms of serving Valley View High School, and the Band of Angels program.

She runs a business, is on the board of the Blue Springs School District Educational Foundation and rings bells for the Salvation Army. She also chairs the Mom’s Day Baby Shower.

I asked her why they gave her this award and then kind of felt silly for asking.

“I think it’s just kind of an accumulation of a lot of stuff,” she said.

Businesses say no

Some area organizations have signed on in support of telling the Missouri General Assembly to butt out of the discussion over employers’ right to require vaccinations.

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry was acting ahead of hearings last week in Jefferson City. It points out that employers have long had the right to set their own vaccination rules, and it calls proposals to cancel that “anti-business.”

The group applauds the U.S. Supreme Court for shooting down the Biden administration’s plan to have most private employers require COVID-19 vaccinations – but it also doesn’t want Jefferson City going the other way, banning such mandates.

“We believe government should not meddle with the vaccination decisions made by employers,” the letter says. “We should let business decide. If we don’t stand up now, our inaction could encourage more laws that further encroach on free enterprise.”

It says more than 250 people, companies and other organizations have signed its “Let Business Decide” letter. Those include the Blue Springs Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, Orscheln Products, HNTB, TruckMovers, Gail’s Powersports, Vance Brothers, and the Missouri Grocers Association.

