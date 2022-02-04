Blue Springs scrapbooking shop adapts to changing times

Bill Althaus

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

The first time 7-year-old Lily Fowler walked into Charlene Mann's Scrapbook Workshoppe, she looked around at all the scrapbooking, calendar and decorative items and tugged at her mom's coat.

"I love, love, love, love, love it here," the excited second grader said. "When can we come back?"

That brought a smile to the face of Mann, who has been in the scrapbooking business for 17 years and 8 and a half years at her Blue Springs location.

“It's young fans like Lily and veteran scrapbookers like her mother Nicole who have helped keep Mann's business open during the pandemic.

"I look around the shop and feel like Lily," Nicole said, "I love everything. And what is so special about this shop is that Charlene doesn't just have scrapbooking items; she has a variety of everything you could ever want for crafting. I honestly enjoy everything she has here."

Veteran customers will notice a new look and feel to the Scrapbook Workshoppe, as Mann has created a smaller sales area and a classroom area for cropping sessions and classes.

"Classes?" asks Nicole's friend Megan Lamken. "This is my first time here, and I love this shop. It inspires you to be creative the minute you walk in the door. I'm going to have to check out some classes."

Another smile from Mann.

"We barely survived the pandemic," said Mann, who has cut back her store's hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday – although this Saturday she will be hosting the all-day cropping session, where guests will bring their own scrapbooks and work on them while enjoying the company of friends and other scrapbook enthusiasts.

"We had to shut down, and instead of closing, we remodeled – having half the store for sales and half for our classes and crop parties. And it's been successful. We're still here, by the grace of God and our wonderful customers."

As Scrapbook.com says, "These crops are the modern-day equivalent to the quilting bee or barn-raising parties of the past. It's an opportunity for social interaction, artistic inspiration, and friendly collaboration, as well as a time to be productive."

Mann said the all-day crop sessions are a big reason for her business' success.

"They're just so much fun," she said. "I have my sales area and my classroom area, so everyone feels comfortable – like they're crafting at home with their friends. And this Saturday we're all going to wear our jammies and have the best time.”

"And you can really get creative at Crop Day because you can see what everyone is doing, and share ideas. I just love it."

Crop Days also help spread the word that Scrapbook Workshoppe is still open.

"We don't have an online presence, and I think that hurts us a little bit," Mann explained, "but I like the tactile experience of coming in here and looking at different kits and picking them up and holding them – the tactile experience.

"I love to watch people come in, and pick up a kit and look at it, and ask questions and you can just tell they're experiencing something special. And I really love it when moms and daughters or families come in and they plan something like a high school themed scrapbook, which really provides memories for a lifetime."

To find out more about the Scrapbook Shoppe, call 816-228-4944 or go online to cmann@scrapbookworkshoppe.com, where you can also register for her monthly cropping classes.

Pajama Party Crop Day

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 5, Scrapbook Workshoppe, 623 N.W. Mock Ave. (in the strip mall behind Andy's Frozen Custard and McDonald's on Missouri 7), Blue Springs