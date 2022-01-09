Volunteers needed for 'The Miracle Worker'

The Examiner

The City Theatre of Independence is offering volunteering and acting opportunities. If you are interested, visit www.citytheatreofindependence.org or send an email to information@citytheatreofindependence.org.

Some of the current volunteering opportunities include:

• Working in marketing to help distribute a newsletter using Mailchimp, working on the website, and creating social posts on Facebook.

• Working as a props manager for the April performances of “The Miracle Worker.” This would require attendance at production rehearsals as well as the collecting of hand-held properties and set dressing for a rural, wealthy, Southern household in the 1880s.

• Auditions are also being held for “The Miracle Worker.” These auditions will be conducted using cold readings from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan, 24 and 25,. Possible call-backs will occur on Jan. 26. A theater resume and photo are suggested but not required. Perusal scripts are available at the desk at the Sermon Center.

– Submitted to The Examiner