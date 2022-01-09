Volunteers needed for 'The Miracle Worker'

The City Theatre of Independence is offering volunteering and acting opportunities. If you are interested, visit www.citytheatreofindependence.org or send an email to information@citytheatreofindependence.org. 

Some of the current volunteering opportunities include: 

• Working in marketing to help distribute a newsletter using Mailchimp, working on the website, and creating social posts on Facebook.  

• Working as a props manager for the April performances of “The Miracle Worker.” This would require attendance at production rehearsals as well as the collecting of hand-held properties and set dressing for a rural, wealthy, Southern household in the 1880s. 

• Auditions are also being held for “The Miracle Worker.” These auditions will be conducted using cold readings from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan, 24 and 25,. Possible call-backs will occur on Jan. 26. A theater resume and photo are suggested but not required. Perusal scripts are available at the desk at the Sermon Center. 

– Submitted to The Examiner