Jan Kraybill offers organ concerts online

By The Examiner staff

Jan Kraybill, Community of Christ organist-in-residence and a Grammy nominee, has created several new online performances for music lovers to enjoy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kraybill performed new online performances on both the Temple Casavant organ on Sept. 13 and the Auditorium Aeolian-Skinner organ on Sept. 14. They are available to be viewed on the Community of Christ Facebook page or the Community of Christ YouTube channel.

Pieces presented on the Sept. 13 program include:

• Prelude in B Major, Op. 7, No. 1 by Marcel Dupre

• Adagio e dolce (second movement) from Trio Sonata No. 3, BWV 527 by JS Bach

• Berceuse by Louis Vierne

• Grand-Choeur Dialogue by Eugene Gigout

• Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring by J.S. Bach

• Toccata from Symphony No. 5 by Charles-Marie Widor

Pieces presented on the Sept. 14 program include:

• Fanfare in C Major by Henry Purcell

• Chorale Prelude on Ein Feste Burg by Johann Pachelbel

• Allegro (first movement) from Concerto in F, Op. 4, No. 4 by Georg Frederic Handel

• Intermezzo on an Irish Air, Op. 189, No. 4 by Charles Villiers Stanford

• Fantasy on Ein Feste Burg., Op. 65, No. 47, by Sigfrid Karg-Elert

Kraybill also demonstrated the custom-designed Casavant Freres pipe at Kansas City’s Kauffman Center organ on a recent YouTube series.

This organ was created in Quebec and then its 20,000 pieces were disassembled and transported to Kansas City for installation. The organ is complex, having 80 pipes, the smallest being the size of a pencil and the largest being 32 feet long and weighing half a ton. It took two months to install the organ and another two months of testing to “voice” the organ specifically for its placement in Helzberg Hall.

Kraybill presents a brief introduction and then puts the Casavant Freres organ through its paces in a series of six short performance videos on YouTube.

To enjoy these free YouTube performances, visit https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLo-YrFP4MutXHbdYCk2-byYPQTc8hxh0e