MCC-Blue River to host 'Wolfstock' outdoor music festival on Aug. 6

The Examiner staff

In celebration of the return to in-person classes at Metropolitan Community College-Blue River, a free outdoor "Wolfstock" music festival is planned for Friday, Aug. 6, at the Independence campus.

The festival, named “Wolfstock” in honor of MCC’s mascot, Wolves, will run 6-9 p.m. that day and feature multiple local musicians including Joey Marlow, who will headline the festival.

“It’s going to be the most inclusive, diverse concert, like, ever, in Kansas City,” First Gen Club sponsor and sociology instructor Cynthia Heddlesten said. “That’s something the students were adamant about from the beginning.”

MCC student Dennis Nash says students want to show others “...how much fun this campus is with all the activities we have going on.”

Marlow, a popular local cover artist, will headline the five music acts. Also performing will be Holiday Drive (rock covers), Simon Goodloe (pop/rock), Brotha Newz (hip-hop/rap) and Lil Beans (hip-hop/rap). Drag Queen Leona Noel will serve as emcee.

The festival will be free and open to the public and will be held outdoors on the campus quad at 20301 E. Missouri 78, Independence.

Music fans should bring blankets or lawn chairs but alcohol, pets, drugs and cigarettes are prohibited. Refreshments will be for sale on site including hot dogs, nachos, shaved ice and other items at two food trucks. Parents should use discretion regarding whether to bring children as the language of some entertainers may be explicit.

The festival will showcase the talents of several Blue River students. There will be a battle of the bands culminating in the announcement of the evening’s champion. The winner will take home a prize pack, including cash and gift certificates to local stores and restaurants.

In case of rain, the festival will be held on Aug. 13.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/570116587335870