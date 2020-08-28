Community calendar

The Examiner

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

TODAY

COVID-19 testing: Both Truman Medical Centers sites (Lakewood and Hospital Hill) will provide testing, but only for persons who are experiencing at least one COVID-19 symptom. For any person’s first COVID-19 test, there will be no charge. Please call 816-404-CARE (2273) before arriving at the testing location. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon.

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance that creates an exciting and effective fitness program. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. A drop-in class costs $3.

Silver Sneakers Fitness: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 N. Main St., Grain Valley,( 816) 847-6230. This class is designed to improve flexibility, coordination, balance and strength. Classes cost $2 but are free for SilverSneakers, Silver & Fit and Renew Active members.

5-Stand Friday: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Lake City Shooting Range, 28505 E Truman Road, 816-249-3194. A combination of trap, skeet, and sporting clays with the challenge of all three games but with less walking. Bring your friends and your favorite shotgun. No registration required. Weather permitting.

Shadowball: The Negro Baseball Leagues: 6:30 p.m., Facebook.com/mystorycenter. Storyteller Bobby Norfolk will present the heyday of the Negro Baseball leagues. The presentation will include pictures and music of the era. To participate, visit mymcpl.org/events and search for this event. You will find a link to take you to the program.

SATURDAY

Drumm Farm Market: 8 a.m. to noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434. The children at Drumm Farm care for small livestock and harvest a four-acre garden.

Independence Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road. All the foods were grown within a 100-mile radius. You can buy honey, jams, eggs and more. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket.

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 11th and Main Streets, Blue Springs. This market provides fruits, vegetables, meats and flowers. Currently, pursuant to Jackson County COVID rules, 50 people are allowed in the market at a time and can proceed in a walk through visit.

Zumba Toning: 10 to 11 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Combine Zumba with body sculpting dance moves while using hand weights for a fun toning workout. Sessions are one month long and cost $28 for 2 days per week or $12 for one day per week or $3 for a drop-in class.

Buzz, Fly, or Crawl: 10 to 11 a.m. and 12 to 1 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. Pollinator activity is at its peak and not all of them fly. Learn about various types of pollinators and then go on a pollinator hunt, using nets to capture butterflies, bees, beetles, ants, and flies. All insects will be released at the end of this program. Meet the naturalist at the front door to the Discovery Center. Masks are strongly encouraged. Advance registration is required at mdc.mo.gov/events.

Not Lions or Tigers, But Bears – Oh My: 10 to 11 a.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. Learn about the predators native to Missouri, past and present. Registration is required before the program by visiting mdc.mo.gov/eventsm.

Teaching History Through Storytelling: 10:30 a.m. This is a workshop via Zoom. Storyteller Bobby Norfolk will explain how to use storytelling to teach history. To participate, you must register before the program by visiting https://www.mymcpl.org/events and then looking for this program where you will see a link to register.

Critter Care: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. Join staff at the Discovery Center as they care for our turtles, amphibians and fish. See what these animals eat and get your questions answered by our naturalist. No registration required. Face coverings are strongly encouraged.

Utilizing Missouri's Abundant Rough Fish: 6 to 8:30 p.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. Learn about harvesting, cleaning and preparing some of our state’s most abundant “trash fish.” See demonstrations of cleaning gar, buffalo, drum and silver carp. See a cooking demonstration. Registration is required at mdc.mo.gov/events.

ONGOING EVENTS

1859 Jail and Marshall’s Home: 217 N. Main, 816-252-1892. This museum is open for tours, but only by reservation. Reservations may be made by calling the facility.

Missouri Town 1855: 8010 E Park Road, Lee's Summit (in Fleming Park). Missouri Town is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays. A mask is required to enter. This living museum features history interpreters, heirloom crops, and heritage breed livestock all helping to tell the story of daily life in the small 19th century towns of this region.

George Owens Nature Park: 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. Although not all buildings are yet open, there are 86 acres of forest, lakes, hiking trails and wildlife. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays.

Burr Oak Woods Conservation Area: 401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766 remains open with outdoor trails which are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Please practice proper social distancing while on the trails. Note: Pets are not allowed on the area, and bicycles are not allowed on the trails.