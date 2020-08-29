Your weekend community calendar

The Examiner

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

TODAY

Independence household hazardous waste collection: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., parking lot bordered by Osage, Liberty, Walnut and Kansas, one block south of the Independence Square. Free for Independence residents who bring a driver’s license or city utility bill. Items which will be accepted include mercury thermometers, paint (aerosol and regular cans), oil, transmission fluid, gasoline, kerosene but gasoline containers will not be returned, herbicides, rat poison, household cleaners, poisons, caustics, fluorescent light bulbs, expired or unused medicine and products labeled toxic or corrosive or poison. Items that will not be accepted include electronics, yard waste, tires, asbestos, radioactive waste, pressurized gas cylinders or commercial waste. For questions about what will be accepted, call 816-325-7727.

Drumm Farm Market: 8 a.m. to noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434. The children at Drumm Farm care for small livestock and harvest a four-acre garden. You can purchase their products at the Drumm Farm Market, open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Independence Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road. All foods grown within a 100-mile radius. Plants, honey, jams, eggs, more. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket. Masks are required.

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 11th and Main Streets, Blue Springs. This market provides fruits, vegetables, meats and flowers. Currently, pursuant to Jackson County COVID rules, 50 people are allowed in the market at a time and can proceed in a walk-through visit.

COVID-19 testing: 8 a.m. to noon. Both Truman Medical Centers sites (Lakewood and Hospital Hill) will provide testing, but only for persons who are experiencing at least one COVID-19 symptom. For any person’s first COVID-19 test, there will be no charge. Please call 816-404-CARE (2273) before arriving at the testing location.

Zumba Toning: 10 to 11 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Combine Zumba with body sculpting dance moves while using hand weights for a fun toning workout. Sessions are one month long and cost $28 for 2 days per week or $12 for one day per week or $3 for a drop-in class.

Not Lions or Tigers, But Bears – Oh My: 10 to 11 a.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. Learn about the predators native to Missouri, past and present. Registration is required before the program by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and searching for this program.

Teaching History Through Storytelling: 10:30 a.m. This is a workshop via Zoom. Storyteller Bobby Norfolk will explain how to use storytelling to teach history. To participate, you must register before the program by visiting https://www.mymcpl.org/events and then looking for this program where you will see a link to register.

Utilizing Missouri's Abundant Rough Fish: 6 to 8:30 p.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. Learn about harvesting, cleaning and preparing some of our state’s most abundant “trash fish.” See demonstrations of cleaning gar, buffalo, drum and silver carp. See a cooking demonstration for these fish as well. Registration is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events.

Monday and Tuesday

ONGOING EVENTS

1859 Jail and Marshall’s Home: 217 N. Main, 816-252-1892. This museum is open for tours, but only by reservation. Reservations may be made by calling the facility.