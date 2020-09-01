Blue Springs Fieldhouse plans a busy month

The Examiner

The Blue Springs Fieldhouse, 425 N.E. Mock Ave., has several upcoming events.

Advance registration is required by calling 816-228-0137.

• Fall Into Winter: 6 p.m. Sept. 16 and 23. Registration deadline is Sept. 2. Celebrate fall and winter by creating a reversible holiday door hanger that on one side displays candy corn colors and the phrase “Trick or Treat” and on the other side is white and blue with the phrase “Let it Snow.” The charge to make this project is $25. Face masks required.

• Castles, Knights and Fire Breathing Dragons: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Registration deadline is Sept. 8. Create your own mini-castle along with a knight or lady and a fire breathing dragon made with model magic clay. You will also learn about the Middle Ages and learn the differences between Asian and European dragons. You will also be able to use a photo booth with costumes. The cost is $10. Face masks required.

• Wild Miles: 9 a.m., Sept. 19. Registration deadline is Sept. 14. A race for kids ages 5 through 13. Kids complete a course of climbing, swinging, crawling and jumping. There will be a finisher’s medal for all. The cost is $30. Face masks required when coming and going to event.

• Line dance: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays Sept. 9 through 30. A beginners’ class taught to country and non-country music. Couples and individuals are welcome. Face masks required when coming and going to event.