Community calendar

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

TODAY

COVID-19 testing: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at both Truman Medical Centers sites (at Lakewood and Hospital Hill) will provide testing, but only for persons who are experiencing at least one COVID-19 symptom. For any person’s first COVID-19 test, there will be no charge. Call 816-404-CARE (2273) before arriving at the testing location.

COVID-19 testing: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Old Fire Station No. 3, 210 S.W. Pryor Road, Lee’s Summit. This testing opportunity is provided by the Jackson County Health Department and is provided to any resident of Jackson County, whether or not that person is having current symptoms. Walk-up testing is not allowed; you must register in advance for this test at jacohd.org. If you are experiencing symptoms, please call 816-404-CARE to register in advance with the Truman Medical Center navigators. Persons with symptoms will drive through the test site and be tested as they remain in their car.

COVID-19 testing: 9 to 11 a.m. for walk-up testing and 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. for appointments, Super Flea Parking Lot, 6205 St. John Ave., Kansas City. This testing is provided by the Kansas City Health Department and Rodgers Health Center. Residents of certain ZIP Codes in Kansas City may make appointments by calling 311. Residents of Jackson County who do not live in the specific Kansas City ZIP Codes may come for walk-up testing.

Body Blast: 6:15 to 7 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Full body workout using weights to build muscular strength and endurance. Bring a mat. Sessions for this class are one month long; the cost for the entire session is $24 or $3 for each drop-in visit.

Senior Line Dance Lessons: 9 to 11 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Learn to line dance.

Yoga Sculpt: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This class provides basic Pilates and yoga movements with light weights. Bring a mat and water. Class sessions run for one month; the cost will be $28 for the session or $3.50 for a drop-in class.

Ladies that Lift: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A small group class, in which women learn proper lifting techniques using machines and free weights. Sessions for this class are six weeks long; the cost for the full session is $55 and the cost for a drop-in visit is $3.50.

Noon TRX Boot Camp: 12 to 12:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843. This is a fast-paced program in which you choose high or low impact. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. Drop-in sessions cost $3.

Pickleball: 1 to 3 p.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Enjoy this popular mix of tennis, ping pong, and badminton.

Extreme Boot Camp: 5:10 to 6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This is a fast-paced program which will provide whole body benefits. Choose high or low intensity. This program is available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. A full session costs $36 (3 days per week) or $24 (2 days per week) and a drop-in session costs $3.

Yoga: 6 to 7 p.m., offers yoga for persons from beginners to experienced. This class will providing toning, strengthening, meditation and relaxation. Bring a yoga mat and water. Arrive at least five minutes early. The cost for the full session will be $24 or $3 for a drop-in visit.

TRX Suspension Training: 6 to 7 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843. This class is designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance, coordination and core stability simultaneously. Sessions are one month long and cost $ 28. The cost for a drop-in visit is $3.50.

Tai Chi Chuan, the Essentials: 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This class teaches Tai Chi movements. The cost is $20 for four weeks of classes or $25 for five weeks. A drop-in visit will cost $5.

Kaero Kickboxing: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This program includes an intense cardio workout, punching bag routines and core conditioning. Bring water and a mat. One month of classes costs $28 and a drop-in session costs $3.50.

FRIDAY

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance that creates an exciting and effective fitness program. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. A drop-in class costs $3.

Silver Sneakers Fitness: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 N. Main St., Grain Valley,( 816) 847-6230. This class is designed to improve flexibility, coordination, balance and strength. Classes cost $2 but are free for SilverSneakers, Silver & Fit and Renew Active members.

Native Plants: Native Landscape Chat: noon to 1 p.m. and 1 to 2 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost, Kansas City, 816-759-7300. A native landscape specialist talks about tips and tricks to help you keep your summer garden looking and functioning its best. Bring your questions about pruning, weeding and maintaining order in your summer garden. Register before the program begins by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events.

ONGOING EVENTS

1859 Jail and Marshall’s Home: 217 N. Main, 816-252-1892. This museum is open for tours, but only by reservation. Reservations may be made by calling the facility.

Missouri Town 1855: 8010 E Park Road, Lee's Summit (in Fleming Park). Missouri Town is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays. A mask is required to enter. This living museum features history interpreters, heirloom crops, and heritage breed livestock all helping to tell the story of daily life in the small 19th century towns of this region.