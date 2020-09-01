Kids' Cafe among Kansas City library programs

By The Examiner staff

The Kansas City Public Library has several virtual and in-person events this week.

Visit the library’s “Events and Activities Calendar” at kclibrary.org/events-activities-calendar to learn about them. Click on the title of the event and follow directions. To RSVP for an event, click on RSVP.

Kids’ Cafe is at 3:30 p.m. weekdays at the Trails West Branch, 11401 East 23rd St., Independence. Children ages 1-18 and/or their guardians can follow the signs to a designated library entrance where the meals will be individually packed and ready for pickup.

Today

• Tech Tips with Tech Access: 2 to 3 p.m., Get answers from library experts on any digital or tech questions. RSVP is required before the event.

• Navigating Social Security: 4 p.m., online event. David Seymour, senior public affairs apecialist at the Social Security Administration, will give a tour of the website plus tips for creating your My Social Security account and filing for benefits online. RSVP is required before the event.

Wednesday

• Make-Do-Tell: 1 to 2 p.m., online event at the KC Public Library’s Youth & Family Engagement YouTube page. Fun events – opening up an ant farm and learning the alphabet in sign language.

Thursday

• NikiFit Full Body Chair Workout: 9 a.m., online event. There is a link from the item in the events calendar.

• Weaving Community Clubs: Noon to 1 p.m., online event. Learn about weaving at these weekly Zoom events. You must RSVP by clicking the link on the Events Calendar and an email invitation will be sent to you for this event. For more information, visit https://weaving.us/.

• Unemployment Work Search Activities: 1 to 2 p.m., online event. Join the career resources librarian for tips on completing Missouri Department of Labor accepted work search activities including employer website, LinkedIn, Indeed and more. You must RSVP to receive a link to this event.

• Tech Tips with Tech Access: 2 to 3 p.m., Get answers from library experts on any digital or tech questions. RSVP is required before the event.

•Parenting During COVID-19, A Community Conversation: 5:30 p.m. Talk with other parents about issues such as whether your child should attend in-person school and what kind of mask is best. RSVP is required for this event.

• NickiFit Amazing Abs: 6 p.m., online event. There is a link from the item in the Events Calendar.

Friday

• Staying Healthy at Home, Gardening: 3 to 3:30 p.m., online event. RSVP to receive a link to this event.