Busy week at local libraries

By The Examiner staff

The Mid-Continent Public Library is offering many virtual events.

To access these events, go to www.mymcpl.org/events/virtual-events. If the event is a Zoom event, click on the event and register. An email invitation will be sent to you.

To attend a non-Zoom virtual event, click on that event and there will be a link to the library’s Facebook page MCPL360.

If you have questions as to how to attend an event, call the library at 816-252-7228 and select the option for technology support.

Upcoming events include:

Today

• Virtual ELL Classes/Clases Virtuales de Inglés (Zoom); 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 6;30 to 8 p.m. Professional teachers help you communicate in English. All levels welcome.

• Mr. Stinky Feet’s Rock and Roll Galaxy (MCPL360): 10 to 10:45 a.m. Blast off with Mr. Stinky Feet and enjoy songs about travelling through our imaginations.

• Make Your own Mask (MCPL360): 7 to 7:30 p.m. Learn to sew masks for you and your family using simple techniques.

Wednesday

• Virtual ELL Classes/Clases Virtuales de Inglés (Zoom): 9 to 10:30a.m. Professional teachers help you communicate in English. All levels welcome.

• Back to Work: Exploring Ferguson’s Career Guidance Center (MCPL360): 1 to 1:30 p.m. Here are some pro tips for finding a new job.

• Mad Science Presents the Realm of Insects (Zoom): 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about insects’ fabulous flying abilities, their unique eyesight and the way they defend against predators.

• Brick Wall Discussion Group (Zoom): 6 to 7 p.m. This class is full, but there is a waiting list.

• Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 6 to 6:30 p.m. Join the library staff for story time for young children and their parents.

• Let’s Make a Podcast, Part One (Zoom): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Develop the skills you need to create an original podcast in this three-program series led by Sam Zeff, metro reporter for KCUR and producer of the history podcast “Archiver.”

Thursday

• Fairly Mixed-Up Tales (MCPL360): 10 to 10:45 a.m. Join Darrin the Dragon and enjoy circus skills and wacky humor to create new ideas for classic fairy tales.

• Basic Yoga (MCPL360): 7 to 8 p.m. This is a three-week restorative yoga class to learn basic poses and relaxation techniques. All levels welcome. Wear comfortable clothing and use a yoga mat or towel.

Friday

• Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Join library staff for stories for young children and their parents.

• Word Basics, The Ribbon (MCPL360): 1 to 1:15 p.m. Learn how to open Word and then see a brief overview of the ribbon.

Sunday

• Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Join library staff for stories for young children and their parents.