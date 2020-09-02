Animals Best Friends: Buddy is waiting for his forever home

By Gisele Gamble Special to The Examiner

Last week I was lucky enough to meet one of Animals Best Friend’s new rescues. His name is Buddy, and he is beyond adorable!

Buddy is a dachshund mix. He looks like he might actually have some golden retriever in him. Buddy’s coat is soft and golden. He is 10 months old. Buddy likes other dogs and should do well with cats. He loves to ride in the car and like most dogs, he enjoys a treat of peanut butter.

Buddy is a puppy and will benefit greatly from obedience training. Many books are available online to help owners train puppies and dogs on their own if that is what you want to do.

If you are looking for an adorable puppy to join your family and think that Buddy might be a good fit, please go to our website, www.animalsbestfriends.org, and complete an application.

ABF does home visits, vet checks and two-week trials to be sure the family and animal are a good fit.