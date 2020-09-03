Independence reduces community center hours, programs

By The Examiner staff

Beginning Tuesday, the Sermon Center at Truman and Noland Roads in Independence will open at 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday and will close at 8 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave. in Independence, will be open at 9 a.m. Monday through Thursday and will close at 6 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, and close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. It will be closed Friday through Sunday.

In addition to the changes in building hours, the following classes will be placed on hiatus until further notice:

• Barre at the Truman Memorial Building.

• Beginners’ Yoga at Truman Memorial Building.

• Body Blast at Sermon Center.

• Yoga Sculpt at Sermon Center.

• Zumba Tone on Saturdays at Sermon Center.

For further information on these changes, call the city’s Parks and Recreation Department at 816-325-7843.