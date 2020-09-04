Community calendar

The Examiner

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

TODAY

COVID-19 testing: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at both Truman Medical Centers sites (at Lakewood and Hospital Hill) will provide testing, but only for persons who are experiencing at least one COVID-19 symptom. For any person’s first COVID-19 test, there will be no charge. Call 816-404-CARE (2273) before arriving at the testing location.

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance that creates an exciting and effective fitness program. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. A drop-in class costs $3.

Silver Sneakers Fitness: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 N. Main St., Grain Valley,( 816) 847-6230. This class is designed to improve flexibility, coordination, balance and strength. Classes cost $2 but are free for SilverSneakers, Silver & Fit and Renew Active members.

Native Plants – Native Landscape Chat: noon to 1 p.m. and 1 to 2 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost, Kansas City, 816-759-7300. A native landscape specialist talks about tips and tricks to help you keep your summer garden looking and functioning its best. Bring your questions about pruning, weeding and maintaining order in your summer garden. Register before the program begins by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events.

SATURDAY

COVID-19 testing: 8 a.m. to noon at both Truman Medical Centers sites (at Lakewood and Hospital Hill) will provide testing, but only for persons who are experiencing at least one COVID-19 symptom. For any person’s first COVID-19 test, there will be no charge. Call 816-404-CARE (2273) before arriving at the testing location.

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon,11th and Main Streets, Blue Springs. This market provides fruits, vegetables, meats and flowers. Currently, pursuant to Jackson County COVID rules, 50 people are allowed in the market at a time and can proceed in a walk through visit.

Drumm Farm Market: 8 a.m. to noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434. The children at Drumm Farm care for small livestock and harvest a four-acre garden.

Independence Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road. All the crafts and foods were grown or created within a 100 mile radius. You can purchase plants, honey, jams, eggs, soaps, birdhouses and other handcrafted items. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket where you can see a map of the various vendors and a list of their products.

Zumba Toning: 10 to 11 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Combine Zumba with body sculpting dance moves while using hand weights for a fun toning workout. Sessions are one month long and cost $28 for 2 days per week or $12 for one day per week or $3 for a drop-in class.

Our Big Backyard: 10 to 11 a.m., 11:30 to 12:30, and 1 to 2 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost, Kansas City, 816-759-7300. Join a naturalist for a one-hour walk around the trails. Learn about wild and native trees, flowers and animals living right in the middle of Kansas City. Advance registration is required at mdc.mo.gov/events.

George Owens Nature Park: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. There are 86 acres of forest, lakes, hiking trails and wildlife. During September, there are many hummingbird feeders on the property where migrating ruby-throated hummingbirds can be seen as they stop on their migration to Mexico.

Burr Oak Woods Conservation Area: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, 401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. Please practice proper social distancing while on the trails. Note: Pets are not allowed on the area, and bicycles are not allowed on the trails.