Busy week at Mid-Continent Public Library

The Examiner

The Mid-Continent Public Library is offering many virtual events.

To access these events, go to www.mymcpl.org/events/virtual-events. If the event is a Zoom event, click on the event and pre register. An email invitation will be sent to you.

To attend a non-Zoom virtual event, click on that event and, near the time of the event, there will be a link to the library’s Facebook page MCPL360.

If you have questions as to how to attend an event, call the library at 816-252-7228 and select the option for technology support.

Upcoming events include:

Sunday

• Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Join library staff or stories and songs for young children and their parents.

Tuesday

• Virtual ELL Classes/Clases Virtuales de Ingles (Zoom): 9 to 10:30 a.m. anad 6:30 to 8 p.m. Professional teachers will help you learn to communicate in English.

• Mr. Stinky Feet, Friends and Family (MCPL360): 10 to 10:45 a.m. Join Jim “Mr. Stinky Feet” Cosgrove and sing songs about those we love the most.

• Business of Childcare, Building Your Parent handbook: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Child-care providers can learn to answer their customers’ questions about policies, rules and procedures.

• Marketing for Storytellers, Part One (Zoom): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Learn to cultivate a brand that speaks to your audience and explore effective marketing tactics. Pre Registration required for this Zoom event.

• Step-by-Step Through the FAFSA (Zoom): 7 to 8 p.m. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid is required to receive financial help for college. Learn how to fill out this complicated document.

Wednesday

• Virtual ELL Classes/Clases Virtuales de Inglés (Zoom): 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.Professional teachers will help you learn to communicate in English.

• Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. and 6 to 6:30 p.m. Join library staff or stories and songs for young children and their parents.

• Email for Beginners: Outlook (MCPL360): 1 to 1:30 p.m. This is a tour of Microsoft outlook in the browser.

• Mad Science Presents Dry Ice Capades (Zoom): 4 to 5 p.m. Join a Mad Scientist for this fascinating program surrounding the shifting states of matter.

• Writing Historical Fiction: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Learn about historical fiction, learn to find and organize historical research, and recognize character and plot issues in writing about the past.

Thursday

• Brick Wall Discussion Group (Zoom): 10 to 11 a.m. Discuss ways to break through brick walls in genealogical research. NOTE: The class is full at this time, but there is a waiting list available.

• Marketing for Storytellers, Part Two (Zoom): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Learn about networking, social media platforms, and resources.

• Basic Yoga (MCPL360): 7 to 8 p.m. This is a three-week restorative yoga class to learn basic poses and relaxation techniques. Wear comfortable clothing and use a yoga mat or towel.

Friday, Sept. 11

• Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Join library staff or stories and songs for young children and their parents.

• Week 1 of Map Your Opportunities: 10 a.m., to noon. Advance registration required. This event will explain how to decide if a business is a fit for you and whether it will make enough money.

• Google Docs Basics, The Toolbar and Menu Bar (MCPL360): 1 to 1:15 p.m. Learn how to open Google Docs and how the toolbar and menu bar help you create and edit.